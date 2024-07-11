Possible scam caller in Worth County

(ABC 6 News) – The Worth County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) received a complaint about a possible scam Wednesday night.

According to a Facebook post from WCSO, someone called a Worth County resident and stated that they were a representative for Verizon. The caller said that the person they were contacting was no longer on autopay for their bill.

The caller then requested that they pay approximately half of what their normal bill was with a debit or credit card.

WCSO contacted Verizon and was told that this is not how it would ever contact customers.

Authorities say if you are contacted by anyone stating they are a representative for Verizon, do not give them any information.

Additionally, WCSO says to hang up the phone and call Verizon customer service at 1-800-922-0204 to directly verify if the request was real.