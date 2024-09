(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota State Patrol was involved in a high-speed pursuit in Pine Island on Saturday.

According to MSP, troopers pursued a driver in a 2007 Ford F-250 for approximately four minutes on US Hwy 52 near the Pine Island exit.

There are no reports of injuries.

An 18-year-old from Neillsville, WI was arrested.

MSP says the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.