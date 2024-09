(ABC 6 News) – First responders in Winnebago County are on scene of a possible drowning incident.

According to dispatch, a medical call for a possible drowning came in at 5:26 p.m., and as of 7:35 p.m. officers were still assisting at the scene.

The incident occurred north of Lake Mills, but the exact location is unknown.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is expected to send a press release soon with more information.

This is a developing story.