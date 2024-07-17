PossAbilities in Rochester celebrates pride month with new LGBTQ support group

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — PossAbilities in Rochester is celebrating pride month with a new support group for those who identify as LGBTQ+ and have a disability.

PossAbilities will provide a space for everybody to come together, make friends, and have open discussions in a safe environment.

Resources will also be made available.

“You want to find the right people to talk to and have that safe place and meet people with the same questions,” said Cassie Kohner, the lead DPS of the STARS program.

The first meeting will take place on July 23rd and runs from 5-6 PM. Registration is $5.