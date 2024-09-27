Port strike could impact U.S. economy

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Nationwide, a strike is looming at ports along the East and Gulf Coasts that could cost the American economy billions of dollars per day.

Dock workers represented by the International Longshoremen’s Association are threatening to strike next Tuesday, October 1st. The strike would affect 45,000 workers and close 36 ports from Texas to Maine.

Imports like fresh produce, toys, alcohol, vehicles, and other parts could all be delayed. The union is demanding higher wages and a ban on automated canes, gates, and trucks.