Pork imported from St. Charles, Minn. company recalled

(ABC 6 News) – Bellboy Import Corporation in St. Charles recalls 551 pound of frozen, raw pork the U.S. Department of Agriculture says wasn’t inspected while coming into the country.

The recall involves 55 pound packages imported from Brazil. They are Aurora Brand frozen pork belly sheet ribbed, skin on with production dates between June 19 and 26, 2023 on the box. The boxes have the Brazilian inspection mark Brasil Inspecionado 3548 S.I.F.

The pork was shipped to stores and restaurants in Minnesota.



there are no confirmed reports of health issues from the pork, but they may be in your refrigerator.

If you have the pork, don’t eat it. USDA suggests throwing it away or returning the food where you bought it.

