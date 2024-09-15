Porchfest returns to Kutzky Park

Porchfest returned to the Kutzky Park neighborhood in the Med City Saturday, bringing the sound of music to various porches for the community to enjoy.

(ABC 6 News) – If you like listening to music, then it was a good day to be in Rochester.

One member who helps put the event on says it’s a good way for the public to get to know each other better.

“Everybody comes out, walking the streets, and you get to chat with all kinds of the just wild and wonderful people that just want to hear some music, and walk around and enjoy a nice late summer afternoon,” said Guy Havelick, a resident in the Kutzky Park neighborhood.

The event went on until 5 p.m.with lots of activities for kids on the streets as well.

Havelick says he hopes to get even more people out on the streets of Kutzky Park next year.