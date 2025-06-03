Popular children’s TV star to make a stop in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – In October, the “Blippi: Join the Band Tour” will be making a special stop at the Mayo Civic Center to delight young audiences.

The performance will feature live music, bringing the energetic and educational antics of global sensation Blippi to the Med City.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 6, and pre-sales start on Wednesday, June 4. To buy tickets and find additional information, just visit mayociviccenter.com or the Mayo Civic Center Box Office on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Blippi will rock out on the stage of the Mayo Civic Center on October 11.