Pop-up WIC clinics expand access to healthy foods in Olmsted County

(ABC 6 News) — In an effort to make access to healthy foods and essential nutrition resources more convenient for families, Olmsted County WIC and Olmsted Medical Center (OMC) are teaming up to offer a pop-up WIC clinic.

WIC staff have started to assist parents with enrolling in WIC and accessing the program’s benefits at OMC’s Northwest clinic (5067 55 Street NW, Rochester) two afternoons each week.

This initiative is part of the national Food is Medicine movement, which emphasizes the importance of integrating nutrition-related resources to improve overall health, food security, and resilience in our communities. The pop-up clinic aims to increase access to care for families across Olmsted County.

“Our goal is to make it easier for parents to enroll in WIC and start receiving healthy food benefits,” said Olmsted County WIC Program Manager Wendy O’Leary via a press release. “By bringing our services directly into the community through this partnership with OMC, we’re eliminating barriers to access.”

OMC officials also expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. “We’re excited to work with WIC in creating more opportunities for families to access the resources they need,” said OMC Director of Primary Care Carrie Kranz. “Healthy food is essential to overall well-being, and we are proud to be part of this initiative.”

Families interested in learning more or scheduling an appointment at the OMC pop-up WIC clinics can contact Olmsted County WIC at 507-328-7555.