“Polka Party” returns to Albert Lea today

(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea will be beating in three-quarter time on Thursday as its “Polka Party” returns to Edgewater Bay Pavilion.

The city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau is promising an afternoon filled with lively tunes, delicious treats, and plenty of dancing.

Southern Minnesota’s own Dan Stursa Band will be performing live polka music. The band features original members who have been entertaining the community for more than 40 years.

Albert Lea’s Polka Party runs from 1-4 p.m. on Thursday, April 17.