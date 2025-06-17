Political violence is on the rise, experts say, with shootings of Minnesota lawmakers just the latest example

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Following the recent assassination of a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband, along with the shooting of another state lawmaker and his wife, it has many observing the growing trend of political violence in the country.

Sunday night, 57-year-old Vance Boelter was arrested for shooting Rep. Melissa Hortman, Sen. John Hoffman and both of their spouses. Hortman and her husband, Mark, died from their injuries, while Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, are recovering in the hospital.

The United States has a long history of political violence, from attempts on the life of President Trump, to the assassination of JFK and even Abraham Lincoln.

“Violence is never an answer. It is never an answer, quite frankly violence is a coward’s answer,” said Sen. Carla Nelson (R-Rochester).

According to the Journal of Democracy , during the late 1960’s political violence was mostly carried out by far-left groups, but by the late 1970’s that shifted to far-right groups.

Fast-forwarding to today, it’s common to hear about politically motivated acts of violence from either side of the aisle, and those are only increasing.

In October 2024, the Center for Strategic & International Studies found “the number of domestic terrorist attacks and plots against government targets motivated by partisan political beliefs in the past five years is nearly triple the number of such incidents in the previous 25 years combined.”

The Bridging Divides Initiative, which is based at the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs , tracked 600 threats against local public officials in 2024, up 10% from the previous year.

People are noticing the trend.

A survey conducted by States United Democracy Center from June 2023 to June 2024 found 45% of Americans consider political violence a major problem in our country.

Then in October, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights found 73% of voters across the country are very worried about political violence.

In just the last year, one of the most notable acts of political violence is the assassination attempt on President Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in July.

In April, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (D) was targeted by an arson attack at his home.

“This kind of violence is becoming far too common in our society, and I don’t give a damn if it’s coming from one particular side of the other,” said Shapiro at a press conference following the attack.

Then in May, two staffers at the Israeli embassy in Washington D.C. were gunned down by a suspect yelling “free Palestine.”

The tragedy in the twin cities is just the most recent example of the violence many lawmakers are condemning.

“People will disagree on issues, they’ll look at the world differently at different times and that’s understandable, but no one should resort to violence,” said Nelson.