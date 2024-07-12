Wisconsin Republicans to open new Hispanic outreach center

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans plan to open a new Hispanic outreach office in Milwaukee next month after GOP leaders let their lease on the old one expire.

The state party said in a news release Friday that the new office will open Aug. 3. The release didn’t offer any details about the location and party spokesperson Matt Fisher didn’t immediately respond to an email.

The Republican National Committee had set up a Hispanic outreach center on Milwaukee’s south side but new tenants took over the building in June 2023 after the RNC declined to renew its lease. The office was one of several former GOP minority outreach centers that closed after the 2022 mid-term elections, raising questions about Donald Trump’s plans to court minority voters.

Wisconsin GOP Chairman Brian Schimming says the party is committed to expanding its presence and support in Milwaukee, a traditional Democratic stronghold. The city is preparing to host the Republican National Convention, which is set to begin Monday.

