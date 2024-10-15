Voting rights groups seek investigation into Wisconsin text message

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Voting rights advocates on Tuesday asked the state and federal departments of justice to investigate anonymous text messages apparently targeting young Wisconsin voters, warning them not to vote in a state where they are ineligible.

Free Speech for People, on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, made the request. The letter says that “thousands of young voters across Wisconsin” received the text message last week, including staff members at the League of Women Voters and students at the University of Wisconsin.

The text in question cites Wisconsin state law prohibiting voting in more than one place and says that violating the law can result in fines of up to $10,000 and 3.5 years in prison.

“Don’t vote in a state where you’re not eligible,” the text said.

Wisconsin is known for having razor-thin presidential elections. Four of the last six were decided by less than a percentage point. President Joe Biden won in 2020 by less than 21,000 votes.

At least one person who received the text posted it on the social media platform X.

The League of Women Voters, in its request for investigation, said that without prompt action “the sender may continue its efforts to frighten eligible young voters into not voting.”

Students attending college in Wisconsin are able to register to vote either at their home address or their one at school.

“But now many students and other young voters are fearful that they will face criminal prosecution if they register and exercise their right to vote — because of a malicious, inaccurate text sent by an anonymous party,” the letter said.

Spokespeople for the state and federal justice departments did not immediately respond to requests for comment sent via email.

The text message was sent as thousands of voters in Wisconsin are casting absentee ballots. As of Monday, nearly 240,000 absentee ballots had already been returned statewide.

Starting Oct. 22, voters can start casting absentee ballots in person. Former President Barack Obama plans to join current vice presidential nominee Tim Walz in Madison for a rally that day to encourage early voting.

Wisconsin is one of the “blue wall” states along with Michigan and Pennsylvania that is key to Vice President Kamala Harris’ strategy for defeating Republican Donald Trump.

