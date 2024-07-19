Tunisian President Kais Saied to seek reelection in October after tumultuous first term

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied said Friday that he will run for a second term, making a long-expected announcement while many of his potential opponents languish in prison on charges their attorneys have described as politicized.

The announcement about Saied’s candidacy in the October election was published on the presidency’s Facebook page after a busy week during which critics of Saied and his government have continued to face arrest, gag orders and other restrictions.

The repressive measures have raised fears about the trajectory of the North African nation 13 years after protestors toppled its longtime dictator in the first of the regional uprisings that later became known as the Arab Spring.

Saied, a 66-year-old former law professor, rose to power in 2019, capitalizing on anger against politicians who failed to fulfill the promises of the revolution and make Tunisia more economically prosperous. Two years after winning election, Saied sacked the prime minister, suspended Tunisia’s parliament and had the constitution rewritten to consolidate his own power.

Tunisia has since imprisoned dozens of his critics from business and political spheres, including Rached Ghannouchi, the leader of the political party Ennahda that ascended to power after last decade’s revolution.

