Trump campaign steps up vice presidential vetting efforts

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump ‘s campaign has begun requesting information from his potential vice presidential candidates, sending vetting paperwork to a list of top contenders in recent weeks, according to two people familiar with the effort.

Among those who have received requests are North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, according to one of the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the outreach.

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik and Trump’s 2016 rival-turned cabinet member Ben Carson were also said to be on the list.

Various levels of paperwork have been exchanged with each, the second person said.

Representatives for the candidates did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday. Aides have cautioned Trump’s list is fluid and evolving and the decision will be up to him.

FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at a campaign rally with Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump in Laconia, N.H., Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Rourke

The news comes a week after Trump was found guilty by a jury in Manhattan of 34 counts of falsifying business records in his criminal hush money trial. He’s set to be sentenced next month.

Trump has said he is in no hurry to announce his running mate, and could wait until the Republican National Convention in July to unveil the person who will serve with him on the GOP ticket.

In an appearance on Newsmax Tuesday night, Trump listed Scott, Burgum, Rubio, Vance and Carson as among those in contention.

The news that vetting materials had been sent to top contenders was first reported by NBC and the list by ABC.

