Top health official in New Mexico leaves after less than 2 years on the job

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Patrick Allen is leaving after less than two years on the job.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made the announcement Wednesday, saying Allen would be stepping down at the end of the day. She did not give a reason for his departure, but she said she appreciated his contributions to the state Health Department.

Allen is the latest in a long line of cabinet secretaries to leave the administration. Lujan Grisham is midway through her second term and just in recent months, there has been turnover at key agencies including the Public Education Department and the Children, Youth and Families Department.

Lujan Grisham appointed Allen to the top post in the Health Department in January 2023, citing his policy experience. He had previously served as director of the Oregon Health Authority.

Lujan Grisham’s health policy advisor, Gina DeBlassie, will serve as interim cabinet secretary.

The governor’s office said DeBlassie has more than 30 years of health care expertise and formerly served as chief operating officer for a company that provides home care services for seniors. She also stepped in last year as the interim head of the state’s Aging and Long-Term Services Department when that secretary retired.

