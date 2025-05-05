The Latest: Trump orders crumbling Alcatraz prison to be rebuilt and reopened

President Donald Trump made some more announcements in social media posts late Sunday — he said he’s ordered federal agencies to reopen and expand Alcatraz, the notorious and crumbling former island prison in San Francisco Bay. And he threatened a 100% tariff on foreign-made films, leaving unclear how that could possibly be implemented.

Earlier on Air Force One, he accused Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum of being too fearful of drug cartels after she rejected his proposal to send U.S. troops to Mexico. And in an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” that aired Sunday, Trump said he doesn’t know whether U.S. citizens and noncitizens alike deserve constitutionally guaranteed due process rights.

The Latest:

Trump’s trade demands go beyond tariffs to target perceived unfair practices

The Trump administration says the goal of his sweeping tariffs is simple: Force other countries to drop barriers to U.S. goods. But Trump’s definition of trade barriers includes a slew of issues well beyond tariffs. They include:

1. agricultural safety requirements 2. tax systems 3. currency exchange rates 4. product standards 5. legal requirements 6. red tape at the border.

He’s given countries three months to propose concessions before tariffs of 10% to more than 50% take effect. Tariffs on China are already in effect. On many issues it will be difficult, or in some cases impossible, for many countries do this.

▶ Read more about what Trump says he wants from trade negotiations

Former Vice President Pence defends Constitution as he’s awarded for his Profile in Courage

It’s what “binds us all together,” Pence said as he was honored by the JFK Library Foundation.

The award recognizes Pence’s refusal to go along with Trump’s efforts false claims that election fraud cost him re-election, “putting his life and career on the line to ensure the constitutional transfer of presidential power on Jan. 6, 2021,” the foundation said.

“Whatever differences we may have as Americans, the Constitution is the common ground on which we stand. It’s what binds us across time and generations. …. It’s what makes us one people,” Pence said Sunday night.

Caroline Kennedy said what Pence did shows Americans they can’t take democracy for granted.

“His act of courage saved our government and warned us about what could happen and is happening right now,” she said.

The White House announced these events on the president’s Monday schedule:

7. 1:00 p.m. eastern: Trump is scheduled to deliver “a sports announcement.” 8. 3:00 p.m.: Trump is set to sign executive orders 9. 3:30 p.m.: Trump will welcome home a returned citizen 10. 6:55 p.m.: Trump will depart the White House and head to Trump National Golf Club 11. 7:30 p.m.: Trump will attend a dinner for MAGA Inc.

1. 9:20 p.m.: Trump is due to head back to the White House

Trump will announce NFL draft site in White House announcement, AP source says

The 2027 NFL draft is heading to the nation’s capital, a person familiar with the details told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because President Trump is set to make the announcement on Monday at the White House. The NFL declined to comment.

Washington hosting the draft two years from now is the latest off-field victory for the Commanders, a week since they reached an agreement with the D.C. government to build a stadium on the old RFK site. That is still pending council approval.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.