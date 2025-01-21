The Latest: Trump meets with Senate GOP leaders ahead of infrastructure announcement

Donald Trump began his presidency with a dizzying display of force, signing a blizzard of executive orders that signaled his desire to remake American institutions while also pardoning nearly all of his supporters who rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Here’s the latest:

Trump announces partnership that will invest $500 billion in AI infrastructure

Trump is announcing a new partnership that has committed to investing at least $500 billion in artificial intelligence infrastructure on his first full day in office.

Trump has been joined by Masayoshi Son of SoftBank, Sam Altman of OpenAI and Larry Ellison of Oracle at the White House.

President Donald Trump speaks as first lady Melania Trump listens at the Commander in Chief Ball, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alex Brandon

He says their new entity, Stargate, will make a “tremendous investment” in what he says will be the “largest AI infrastructure project, by far, in history.”

He’s calling it “a resounding declaration of confidence in America’s potential” since he won.

While Trump has used similar announcements to show that his presidency is boosting the economy, there were already expectations of a massive buildout in data centers and electricity plants needed for the development of AI.

Republicans will move ahead with one bill to hold their priorities

Congressional Republican leaders emerged from a lengthy hours-long meeting at the White House with plans to push ahead on what Trump has previously called a “big, beautiful bill” to hold their priorities.

“We’re moving forward on reconciliation— with one bill,” said House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La.

House and Senate Republicans have been at odds over strategy, with Senate Majority Leader John Thune pushing a two-bill approach but House GOP leaders dug in on a single package.

“He’s got a resolve, you could just see it,” Scalise said of Trump. “He came here to really solve the problems that our country’s facing, and do it quickly.”

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms disputes Trump’s assertion he fired her

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms disputed Trump’s assertion that he fired her from the President’s Export Council, posting on Instagram a resignation letter she said she sent to Biden on Jan. 4 that said she was resigning from her position effective Monday.

“You can’t fire someone who has already resigned,” she wrote.

Republican congressional leaders meet with Trump at White House

Trump’s meeting with Republican congressional leaders has wrapped up.

House and Senate leaders including Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune did not speak to reporters before leaving the White House late Tuesday afternoon.

What’s next with TikTok?

Trump directed his Justice Department to pause enforcement of the TikTok ban until early April, but a host of questions remain – including whether Trump has the authority to issue such an order and whether TikTok’s China-based parent would be amenable to selling the popular social media platform.

Right-wing extremists embrace Musk’s straight-arm gesture

Right-wing extremists are celebrating Elon Musk’s straight-arm gesture during a speech Monday, although his intention wasn’t totally clear and some hate watchdogs are saying not to read too much into it.

Musk himself was dismissive of the critics who saw it as a Nazi salute, though he didn’t offer further explanation.

But the confusion and plea for calm hasn’t stopped critics and fans alike of the world’s richest man from reading into the gesture what they wanted.

Getting confirmed was the easy part for Rubio

Marco Rubio was confirmed by the Senate for secretary of state with unanimous support.

Now comes the hard part that could make or break his tenure: retaining the full backing of his new boss, Donald Trump.

Schumer mocks Trump’s pledge for new US ‘golden age’

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is mocking Trump’s promise of a “golden age,” saying the flurry of executive orders the president signed created a “golden age” for big monied interests and law-breaking Jan. 6 rioters.

“With a flick of a pen, President Trump took steps to make it harder to enroll in health care,” and “did nothing, nothing” for lowering the cost of groceries, housing or other aspects of everyday living, Schumer said.

“It ain’t a golden age for you, average American, that’s for sure,” Schumer said.

President Donald Trump to sit down with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity

President Donald Trump will sit down with Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity on Wednesday, the network announced.

Hannity, a long-time backer of Trump and his agenda, will tape the appearance from the Oval Office Wednesday and it will air during his show at 9 p.m. Eastern. The network says Trump and Hannity will discuss “the executive orders he’s signed thus far, his first 100 days in office and news of the day.”

National Treasury Employees Union files a lawsuit against Trump administration

The National Treasury Employees Union late Monday filed a lawsuit against the new Trump administration over the President’s executive order that reclassifies large numbers of federal employees with the intent of making them at-will workers.

The lawsuit states that the executive order “is contrary to Congress’s intent in establishing broad protections for most federal employees.”

NTEU National President Doreen Greenwald said Trump’s action “is a dangerous step backward to a political spoils system that Congress expressly rejected 142 years ago, which is why we are suing to have the order declared unlawful.”

Trump abruptly ended the Secret Service detail assigned to former national security adviser John Bolton

Bolton has been the subject of assassination plots by Iran. He served in Trump’s administration for nearly a year and a half as national security adviser before releasing a book in 2020 that was sharply critical of Trump and embarrassing for the president amid his failed reelection effort.

“I am disappointed but not surprised that President Trump has decided to terminate the protection previously provided by the United States Secret Service,” Bolton said in a statement.

It’s the latest in a string of actions by Trump in his first hours in office to punish political opponents.

President Joe Biden extended Secret Service protection to Bolton in 2021 in light of ongoing threats from Iran, and his Justice Department charged an Iranian official a year later with trying to orchestrate a plot of Bolton’s life.

“That threat remains today, as also demonstrated by the recent arrest of someone trying to arrange for President Trump’s own assassination,” Bolton said. “The American people can judge for themselves which President made the right call.”

Trump to announce a newly formed partnership investing $500B in AI

President Donald Trump on Tuesday will announce investments worth up to $500 billion for infrastructure tied to artificial intelligence by a new partnership formed by OpenAI, Oracle and SoftBank.

The new entity, Stargate, will start building out projects needed for the further development of the fast-evolving AI in Texas, according to the White House.

Joining Trump for the announcement fresh off his inauguration will be Masayoshi Son of SoftBank, Sam Altman of OpenAI and Larry Ellison of Oracle.

Kentucky governor wants to see details of Trump policies before publicly disagreeing or supporting them

Speaking at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Gov. Andy Beshear said any policies that jeopardize jobs, health care, safety, schools and other “issues that the American people are worried about … that’s when we should be pushing back.”

He expressed concerns about the prospect that tariffs — which Trump has promised — could drive up prices, recalling how retaliatory tariffs against U.S. goods in the president’s first term affected products like Kentucky bourbon.

“That was hundreds of millions of dollars of negative economic impact that we are still feeling that cost jobs — that cost us in exports,” Beshear said.

What has the reaction to Trump’s birthright citizenship order been?

Eighteen states, plus the District of Columbia and San Francisco sued in federal court to block Trump’s order.

New Jersey Democratic Attorney General Matt Platkin said Tuesday the president cannot undo a right written into the Constitution with a stroke of his pen.

“Presidents have broad power but they are not kings,” Platkin said.

Not long after Trump signed the order, immigrant rights groups filed suit to stop it.

Chapters of the American Civil Liberties Union in New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts along with other immigrant rights advocates filed a suit in New Hampshire federal court. The suit asks the court to find the order to be unconstitutional.

What is the history of the birthright citizenship issue?

The 14th Amendment did not always guarantee birthright citizenship to all U.S.-born people. Congress didn’t authorize citizenship for all Native Americans born in the United States, for instance, until 1924.

In 1898, an important birthright citizenship case unfolded in the U.S. Supreme Court. The court held that Wong Kim Ark, who was born in San Francisco to Chinese immigrants, was a U.S. citizen because he was born in the country. After a trip abroad, he had faced denied reentry by the federal government on the grounds that he wasn’t a citizen under the Chinese Exclusion Act.

But some advocates of immigration restrictions have argued that while the case clearly applied to children born to parents who are both legal immigrants, it’s less clear whether it applies to children born to parents without legal status.

What is birthright citizenship?

Birthright citizenship means anyone born in the U.S. is a citizen, regardless of their parents’ immigration status. People, for instance, in the United States on a tourist or other visa or in the country illegally can become the parents of a citizen if their child is born here.

It’s been in place for decades and enshrined in the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, supporters say. But Trump and allies dispute the reading of the amendment and say there need to be tougher standards on becoming a citizen.

Trump moved to end birthright citizenship when he ordered the cancellation of the constitutional guarantee that U.S.-born children are citizens regardless of their parents’ status.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says ‘I’m not going to be warring with the president’

Fresh off his trip to the inauguration, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he had instructed officials to lawfully cooperate with Trump’s agenda around immigration and other issues, while flatly refusing to criticize the president or any of his policies.

“I’m not going to be warring with the president,” Adams told reporters. “I’m going to be working with the president.”

Adams was elected as a Democrat and previously criticized the “abusive rhetoric and tactics” of the first Trump era. But he has increasingly embraced Trump in recent months, raising speculation that he is angling for a pardon in his federal case on bribery and campaign finance charges.

On Tuesday, Adams declined to say whether he opposed Trump’s executive orders that pardoned Jan. 6 defendants, revoked birthright citizenship and withdrew the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement. And he repeatedly ducked questions about how the city would respond to large-scale immigration raids promised by Trump.

“You shouldn’t start out the gate criticizing,” Adams said. “You should start trying to collaborate, trying to cooperate.”

New Secretary of State Marco Rubio calls on diplomats to defend and execute Trump’s ‘America First’ policies

It came as Rubio took the helm of the State Department just hours after taking the oath of office.

Trump’s first confirmed cabinet appointment, Rubio entered the department through its main entrance to loud applause and cheers before addressing his new employees in the same lobby in which former Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered farewell remarks to the building Friday.

“The voters decide the course of our nation, both domestically and abroad, and they have elected Donald J. Trump as our president when it comes to foreign policy on a very clear mission,” Rubio said. “And that mission is to ensure that our foreign policy is centered on one thing, and that is the advancement of our national interest, which (was) clearly defined through his campaign as anything that makes us stronger or safer or more prosperous.”

Trump has been publicly skeptical of the value of the State Department since his first term in office and, as he has done with with other agencies, accused some in the diplomatic corps of working to blunt or derail his policy priorities.

Democrats push Collins on whether Trump’s hiring freeze will harm veteran care

Some senators are urging Collins to fight the federal hiring freeze Trump declared Monday, saying it will sap the Department of Veterans Affairs’ ability to provide medical care or even run veteran cemeteries.

“This hiring freeze should not apply to direct care workers,” said Maine Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, noted the text of the order says it won’t adversely affect Social Security, Medicare and veterans benefits. He asked Collins whether that meant the VA was exempt from the freeze. Collins said he’s still examining what it means “but we support the president’s initiative in this phase.”

Collins also said he believes there are numerous opportunities to streamline the VA, but said Trump will protect care.

“I was told by the president to take care of veterans,” Collins said. “We’re going to take care of veterans.”

Law professor says some Trump executive orders may not survive legal challenges

Speaking at a Federalist Society forum Tuesday, John Yoo, a University of California law professor and former government official who’s promoted the idea of expansive presidential authority, said Trump’s decision to allow TikTok to continue to operate, for now, appears to run afoul of the law that called for it to shut down by Sunday. The law gave the president the authority to extend the deadline, but Yoo noted that the window when that was allowed had closed by the time Trump took office and signed the order.

Yoo also said the order to end birthright citizenship appears to be unconstitutional. And sending to the military to seal the southern border may have gone too far, he said, because it relies on the premise that the U.S. is being invaded.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said during the forum that the state could consider suing the Trump administration to try to undo Trump’s executive order allowing TikTok to continue operating.

Collins seeks to reassure on VA privatization

Collins says he supports giving veterans access to private medical care but is disavowing any intention to privatize or dismantle the existing VA health system.

“There will always be a VA health system for the veteran” Collins said. But he says the VA “exists for the veterans” and that particularly newer veterans may prefer private providers.

Democrats are urging Collins to protect the current system, saying it provides valuable expertise. But some Republicans in particular say it should be easier for veterans to access private medical care because of long distances.

Trump’s pick for Treasury Secretary advances

Scott Bessent is one step closer to confirmation after a favorable committee vote.

He was approved with a bipartisan tally of 16-11. The vote clears the way for the full Senate to weigh his confirmation in the coming days.

The approval came over the protest of Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden who said, “this nominee is not square on his taxes.”

Former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon cheered the vote, saying on his podcast that Bessent “was magnificent.”

Trump’s pick to lead Veterans Affairs says he’ll review whether the VA should provide abortions

Former U.S. Rep. Doug Collins said he’ll reexamine whether the Department of Veterans Affairs should provide abortions, repeatedly saying in his confirmation hearing Tuesday that he believes a 1992 law bans the VA from performing abortions.

“The law specifically stated that the VA is not to be doing abortions… ,” said Collins, a former Republican congressman from Georgia. “The situation came up in 2022, in which they were told to look at a rule that would get around that. To me, it’s time for us to take a look at the rule and make sure, just as in every other area of VA life, that we’re actually doing what the law and the intent of this body is.”

The Biden administration announced in 2022 that VA facilities would provide abortion counseling and abortions to veterans when when the life or health of a pregnant veteran was endangered by a pregnancy or when a woman became pregnant because of rape or incest.

The White House is celebrating the release of two Americans

The men were freed in a swap with the Taliban brokered by Biden’s administration.

“We celebrate the release of Ryan Corbett and William McKenty who will soon reunited with their families and loved ones, and also thank the Government of Qatar for their assistance,” National Security spokesperson Brian Hughes said in a statement. “The Trump Administration will continue to demand the release of all Americans held by the Taliban, especially in light of the billions of dollars in U.S. aid they’ve received in recent years.”

The deal to free Corbett and McKenty was completed by Biden administration officials before the Democratic administration’s term ended Monday, according to a Trump administration official who was not authorized to comment publicly and requested anonymity.

The two U.S. citizens were exchanged for Taliban figure Khan Mohammed, who was serving two terms of life imprisonment in California on drug trafficking and terrorism charges.

Reverend asks Trump to ‘have mercy’ on LGBTQ+ people and migrants

With President Trump in attendance, the Right Rev. Mariann Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington, gave a sermon focused on national unity.

She said they gathered “to pray for unity as a people and a nation — not for agreement, political or otherwise — but for the kind of unity that fosters community across diversity and division.”

She ended her sermon with a direct appeal to Trump, to have mercy on LGBTQ+ people and undocumented migrant workers: “You have felt the providential hand of a loving God. In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy on the people in our country who are scared now.”

Budde has criticized Trump before, rebuking his “racialized rhetoric” and blaming him for inciting violence on Jan. 6. She was “ outraged ” in 2020 after Trump staged an appearance in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church. He held up a Bible after the area had been cleared of peaceful protesters.

