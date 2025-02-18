The Latest: Russian official says Russia-US talks have ended, no date yet for Trump-Putin meeting

Top Russian diplomats met with U.S. officials Tuesday in Saudi Arabia to discuss improving ties and negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine. No Ukrainian officials were present at the meeting.

Here’s the latest:

Rubio says US and Russia agree to restore embassy staffing, create team to negotiate Ukraine peace

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says that officials at U.S.-Russia talks agreed to restore embassy staffing and create a high-level team to negotiate peace in Ukraine peace and promote economic cooperation.

Rubio said that actions over the last several years have reduced both countries’ diplomatic missions’ abilities to operate.

He said: “We’re going to need to have vibrant diplomatic missions that are able to function normally in order to be able to continue these conduits.”

▶ Read more about Rubio’s talks with Russian officials

Federal Judge to issue ruling on request to block DOGE

A federal judge said Monday she will issue a ruling within 24 hours on a request to block Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency from accessing sensitive data and firing employees at several federal agencies.

Presidents Day protests

For the second time in two weeks, Protesters against President Donald Trump and his policies organized demonstrations in all 50 states. Monday’s demonstrations were dubbed “No Kings on Presidents Day” by the 50501 Movement.

More administration cuts

The Trump administration’s effort to slash the size of the federal workforce reached the FDA this weekend, including jobs reviewing the safety of food ingredients, medical devices and tobacco products like electronic cigarettes.

What happened over the weekend?

The holiday weekend didn’t stop the Trump administration from keeping busy.

From more federal workers layoffs to DOGE’s blind cost cutting, here’s some of the big news you might have missed over the weekend:

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.