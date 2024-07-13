The Latest: Officials say man who opened fire at Trump rally was a 20-year-old from Pennsylvania

Donald Trump’s campaign says he is “fine” after what law enforcement officials are treating as an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Officials said the man who opened fire was a 20-year-old from Pennsylvania.

In a social media post, Trump said he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.” The former president was quickly whisked from the stage by Secret Service agents, his ear covered in blood.

A prosecutor said the suspected gunman and at least one attendee are dead, and the Secret Service said two spectators were critically injured.

President Joe Biden and political leaders of all stripes condemned the attack. “There’s no place in America for this type of violence,” Biden said. “It’s sick. It’s sick.”

President Joe Biden arrives at Dover Air Force Base, in Dover, Del., Friday, July 12, 2024, from a campaign trip in Detroit. Biden is spending the weekend at his Reboboth Beach home. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The Latest:

Trump lands in New Jersey, plans to spend the night at his private golf club. Biden back at White House

Former President Donald Trump’s private jet landed shortly after midnight Sunday at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Video posted by an aide showed him deplaning flanked by U.S. Secret Service agents and heavily armed members of the agency’s counter assault team, an unusually visible show of force by his protective detail.

Trump planned to spend the night at his private golf club in nearby Bedminster, New Jersey.

Meanwhile President Joe Biden arrived at the White House early Sunday after cutting short a weekend trip to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

The White House said he would receive a briefing from Homeland Security and law enforcement officials on the attempted assassination of Trump later in the morning.

Vice President Kamala Harris was also to attend.

Law enforcement officials say assailant who opened fire at Trump rally was a 20-year-old man from Pennsylvania

The officials spoke to AP on condition of anonymity to discuss details that had not yet been publicly released.

— Mike Balsamo

FBI says it’s ‘surprising’ the shooter was able to fire so many rounds

Asked if law enforcement did not know the shooter was on the roof until he began firing, Kevin Rojek, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Pittsburgh field office, responded, “that is our assessment at this time.”

“It is surprising” that the shooter was able to get off as many rounds as were fired, Rojek said. He added that “all the details of that will come out later investigation.”

Meanwhile State Police said the Secret Service was responsible for surveying the venue where the rally was held. Asked whether there was anything about the venue that made it particularly difficult to secure, Lt. Col. Bivens deferred to the Secret Service, which was not present at the news conference.

Bivens said he wouldn’t speculate when asked “how close a call” it was for Trump.

Bivens also said police have have identified the person killed and people injured but are not prepared to release names.

Other than Trump, two people were critically injured and one was killed. All were adult males.

FBI says investigators haven’t identified motive in assassination attempt against Trump

Kevin Rojek, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Pittsburgh field office, said late Saturday: “Tonight we had what we’re calling an assassination attempt on our former president, Donald Trump.”

“We do not currently have an identified motive,” he added.

The FBI was not prepared to release the identity of the shooter, who died at the scene.

Rojek said they received no specific threats ahead of the shooting.

Trump’s private jet has left Pennsylvania, according to a flight tracking website

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro also said Trump had left the area of Butler, where the rally was held.

Shapiro said Trump was “under the protection of US Secret Service and with the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police.”

“Lori and I are thankful that his team reports that he is fine and we continue to wish him a full and speedy recovery,” the governor added.

Biden speaks with Trump

The White House said President Joe Biden spoke with former President Donald Trump on Saturday evening.

No further details were provided on the call.

Biden will convene a briefing with homeland security and law enforcement officials at the White House on Sunday morning.

Biden returning to Washington after suspected attempted assassination of Trump

The president said late Saturday that he would return to the White House, cutting short a weekend stay in Delaware to monitor the unfolding situation.

A few short minutes after Trump took the stage, shots rang out

At 6:02 pm Saturday, to the strains of “God Bless the U.S.A.,” former President Donald Trump took the stage at fairgrounds in Butler, Pennsylvania, waving at the cheering crowd and settling into his regular rally speech under a scorching midsummer sun.

A few short minutes later, Trump pointed to a projection of a chart that showed a spike in illegal border crossings under the man he’s running against, President Joe Biden. “That chart’s a couple of months old,” Trump told the crowd. “And if you want to see something really sad —”

That’s when the shots rang out, at least five. Trump clutched his ear as dark-suited Secret Service agents dashed toward him. He dropped to the ground as the agents yelled, “Get down!” The thousands of rallygoers packed into the field in front of him moved as one, dropping down as silence spread across the grass, punctuated only by an occasional scream.

Read more about what happened when gunfire erupted at the rally.

GOP official describes the chaos at rally

Rico Elmore, vice chairman of the Beaver County Republican Party, was sitting in a section for special guests, facing President Trump, when he heard what sounded like firecrackers.

“So, everyone hesitated — and it was like, no, these are actual shots. So I yelled, ‘Get down!’”

Elmore saw Secret Service agents helping Trump off the stage and then heard someone from his left calling for a medic.

Elmore knows first aid and CPR from his time in the military, and he knew a medic wouldn’t be able to reach the cries for help fast enough.

He took off his tie and jumped a barricade, but when he reached the person, Elmore saw he had been shot in the head. Elmore said he held the victim’s head but it was too late. The man was unresponsive.

“I mean, it was a horror,” Elmore said. “I pray to the family that had to deal with this that is going through this now. Because it is hard. It is so hard.”

He said that the shots came from behind the bleachers but did not see the shooter.

Trump campaign, RNC say convention in Milwaukee will ‘proceed’ after rally shooting, Trump looks forward to joining

Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee say the party’s convention in Milwaukee this week will “proceed” after the rally shooting.

“President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States,” said Trump campaign advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita and Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley and co-chair Lara Trump in a statement.

The convention is set to open Monday.

Law enforcement recovered an AR-style rifle at the scene of the Trump rally shooting, AP source says

Law enforcement recovered an AR-style rifle at the scene, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person was not authorized to discuss details of the investigation.

Mayorkas: Homeland Security ‘taking every possible measure’ to ensure security for campaign after Trump rally shooting

“DHS and the Secret Service are working with law enforcement partners to respond to and investigate the shooting,” Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.”

“We are engaged with President Biden, former President Trump, and their campaigns, and are taking every possible measure to ensure their safety and security. Maintaining the security of the Presidential candidates and their campaign events is one of our Department’s most vital priorities.”

More reactions

Ivanka Trump, his eldest daughter: “Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today’s senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania. I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country. I love you Dad, today and always.”

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and a key witness against him at his criminal trial: “Whether you agree or disagree with someone’s political position, THIS IS NOT THE SOLUTION!”

James Comer, a Kentucky Republican who chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability: “Political violence in all forms is unamerican and unacceptable. There are many questions and Americans demand answers. I have already contacted the Secret Service for a briefing and am also calling on Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to appear for a hearing.”

Billionaire Elon Musk: “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery.”

The National Rifle Association: “We pray for the safety and well-being of President Trump and the brave men and women protecting him and all in attendance in PA.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: “I’m sickened by the shooting at former President Trump. It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable. My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans.”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat: “I’m glad to hear President Trump is doing well following this terrible act of violence. Violence is never acceptable. My thoughts are with President Trump and everyone impacted by this inexcusable act that I strongly condemn.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese: “There is no place for violence in the democratic process. I am relieved to hear reports that former President Trump is now safe.”

Secret Service says 1 spectator killed, 2 critically injured after attacker fired ‘multiple shots’ at Trump rally

Multiple shots were fired toward the stage by a shooter at Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania, the Secret Service said, leaving one spectator dead and two critically injured.

The agency said the shooter fired from “an elevated position outside the rally venue.” Agents “neutralized” the shooter, who is now dead. The agency repeated that Trump is “safe” and is being evaluated.

Trump says his ear was hit by a bullet, nothing yet known about shooter

In a social media post, Trump said he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.”

He wrote on his Truth Social platform that he “knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Trump also thanked the Secret Service and other law endorsement for their “rapid response.” And he extended condolences “to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured.”

“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead,” he said.

Another rally attendee was taken to the hospital, prosecutor tells CNN

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger told CNN that in addition to the spectator who was killed, another attendee was taken to a local hospital and in serious condition.

“The shooter is dead,” Goldinger said.

He said the shooter was outside the rally grounds, but he didn’t give additional information about where.

“Quite frankly I don’t know how he would have gotten to the location where he was, but he was outside the grounds, and I think that’s something that we’re going to have to figure out — how he got there,” Goldinger told CNN.

More reactions

Vice President Kamala Harris: “Doug and I are relieved that he is not seriously injured. We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting. … We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence.”

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell: “Tonight, all Americans are grateful that President Trump appears to be fine after a despicable attack on a peaceful rally. Violence has no place in our politics.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office: “We are shocked by the scenes at President Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. We condemn all forms of political violence in the strongest terms and we send our best wishes to President Trump and his family at this time.”

Nikki Haley, Republican former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador: “This should horrify every freedom loving American,” and “Violence against presidential candidates must never be normalized.”

Democratic Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren: “Political violence is wrong and I condemn it. I hope everyone who attended the rally is ok and I am glad the former president is safe.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican: “Thank God President Trump seems to be okay. Just another reminder of the times in which we live. We need to pray fervently for anyone who may have been injured at the rally.”

Former President Bill Clinton: “Violence has no place in America, especially in our political process. Hillary and I are thankful that President Trump is safe, heartbroken for all those affected by the attack at today’s rally in Pennsylvania, and grateful for the swift action of the U.S. Secret Service.”

Former Democratic Vice President Al Gore: The country “must join together to wholeheartedly and unequivocally condemn political violence,” and “the former president and those affected today are in my prayers.”

Democratic Mayor Cavalier Johnson of Milwaukee, which is hosting the upcoming Republican National Convention: .“No one should be shot — not like this. Not kids, not churchgoers, and not a candidate for President of the United States,” Johnson, a Democrat, said. “We must demand peace, whether it is in the political sphere or in homes and neighborhoods everywhere.”

Biden says ‘everybody must condemn’ attack at Trump rally

“There’s no place in America for this type of violence,” Biden said. “It’s sick. It’s sick.”

The president said “everybody must condemn” the attack, he is relieved that Trump is reportedly “doing well” and he hopes to speak with his 2024 presidential rival soon.

Biden said he was waiting for additional information before formally calling the attack an attempted assassination. “I have an opinion, but i don’t have any facts,” he told reporters, pledging to provide updates as he learns more.

The president also pledged to update the public later on whether they speak as well as additional details about the investigation.

Son says Trump “in great spirits”

Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., said he just spoke to his father on the phone and “he is in great spirits.”

“He will never stop fighting to save America, no matter what the radical left throws at him,” Trump Jr. said in a statement.

Biden to deliver remarks to nation after apparent assassination attempt on Trump

Biden will be delivering remarks from the White House’s emergency briefing room in Rehoboth Beach, Del., which is set up whenever the president travels to allow him to deliver remarks to the country in a matter of minutes.

Shooter was outside Trump rally, and was killed by Secret Service, law enforcement officials say

Two officials spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation. They said the shooter was not an attendee at the rally and was killed by U.S. Secret Service agents.

More condemnations of political violence

Former President Barack Obama said in a statement that “There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy.” He added that while details were still scarce, “we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics.”

“As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society,” former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. “I thank God that former President Trump is safe. As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those in attendance at the former President’s rally today are unharmed.”

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said on the social platform X that his thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump. “I am thankful for the decisive law enforcement response,” he said. “America is a democracy. Political violence of any kind is never acceptable.”

Shooting at Trump rally is being investigated as attempted assassination of ex-president, officials say

The shooting at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the former president and presumptive Republican nominee, law enforcement officials say.

Two officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation.

Condemnations of political violence

Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head in 2011 while at a meeting with her constituents, released a statement saying “Political violence is terrifying. I know.”

“I’m holding former president Trump, and all those affected by today’s indefensible act of violence in my heart,” the Democrat said. “Political violence is un-American and is never acceptable — never.”

Similar statements are coming from other officials, including President George W. Bush, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

In New York, a spokesperson for New York Mayor Eric Adams said that out of “an abundance of caution,” police increased their presence across the city including at Trump Tower and 40 Wall Street.

“While we are surging these resources, we want to be very clear that we see no nexus to NYC at this time,” Fabien Levy said on the social platformX.

How it happened

As Trump was talking, a popping sound was heard, and the former president put his right hand up to his right ear. People in the stands behind him appeared shocked.

Trump appeared to lower himself behind the lectern and the sounds — apparent gunshots — continued as Secret Service agents rushed the stage.

Trump’s microphone picked up the sound of people yelling “Get down, get down, get down” while at least three agents piled on top of him.

The apparent gunshot sound was heard again several times while agents were on him. People in the crowd screamed.

Someone’s voice was heard through the microphone asking “Are we good?” Secret Service agents in tactical gear stood on the stage, some looking out to the crowd.

A voice was heard saying, “Shooter’s down.” Then a voice said, “We’re clear” and “Let’s move.”

Agents stood up, surrounding Trump. As they moved with him off the stage, Trump lifted his right arm and fist into the air. Blood was seen on the right side of his face.

Shooter dead and rally attendee killed at Trump event in Pennsylvania, prosecutor tells AP

Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said in a phone interview that the suspected gunman was dead and at least one rally attendee was killed.

Pennsylvania GOP candidate describes sudden shots, blood

Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick, who was sitting in the front row, told Politico that it appeared someone behind him was shot.

“All the sudden shots started to crack, someone behind me appears to have been shot,” McCormick said. “There’s lots of blood, and then the Secret Service were all over President Trump.”

Trump, as a former president, retains Secret Service protection for life under federal law. As the presumptive Republican nominee who is frequently in the public eye, he received added protective assets.

Biden gets updated briefing. ATF says rally incident is “a top priority.”

President Joe Biden received an updated briefing on the incident at the Trump rally from Kimberly Cheatle, the director of the United States Secretary Service, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and White House homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall.

The Bureau of Alcoholo, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives issued a statement: “ATF is responding to assist the U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement partners. This is a top priority. We have no further comment at this time.”

Prayers and concerns from allies and rivals alike

North Dakota Sen. Doug Burgum, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the three men on Trump’s shortlist for vice president, all quickly sent out statements expressing concern for the former president.

Rubio shared an image taken as Trump was escorted off stage with his fist in the air and a streak of blood on his face along with the words, “God protected President Trump.”

“I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe. Political violence has no place in our country,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer in a statement.

“We should all condemn what happened today and I am hoping for the health of the former president and everyone else at the rally,” Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy posted on the social platform X.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a post on X that his “thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump” and expressed thanks “for the decisive law enforcement response.”

Trump’s new eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., posted a photo of Trump, his first raised and his face bloody in front of an American flag, with the words: “He’ll never stop fighting to Save America ” on the social platform X.

Trump says he is ‘fine’ in statement and says he is being checked at a medical facility

Donald Trump’s campaign said in a statement that he was “fine” after being whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. “He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

The former president and presumptive Republican nominee was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers during his last rally before the Republican National Convention opens Monday when bangs started ringing through the crowd. Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck. There appeared to be blood on his face.

He quickly ducked behind the riser as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams were heard in the crowd of several thousand people. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage.

The crowd cheered as he got back up and pumped his fist.

His motorcade has since left the venue. His condition was not immediately known.

Donald Trump whisked off stage in Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd

Donald Trump was whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.

Trump was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers when bangs started ringing through the crowd. Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck. There appeared to be blood on his face.

He quickly ducked behind the riser as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams rang out from the crowd. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage.

The crowd cheered as he got back up and pumped his fist.

His motorcade has left the venue. His condition was not immediately known.

Police began vacating the fairgrounds shortly after Trump left the stage.

The U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies did not immediately respond to messages.

Leaving Mass in Rehoboth Beach, President Joe Biden simply responded, “No,” when asked if he’d been briefed about the incident.

Donald Trump escorted off stage by Secret Service during rally after loud noises ring out in crowd

Donald Trump has been escorted off stage by the Secret Service during his rally after loud noises rang out in the crowd.

