Protestors demand answers from Rep. Finstad; Congressman calls it miscommunication

(ABC 6 News) – Protestors lined the street outside Rep. Brad Finstad’s office on Thursday to voice their concerns on tax cuts to Medicaid among other things like social security and education.

With signs in hand, people belted chants like “protect workers rights” and “hands off Medicare.”

Many people fear that massive will be made to these programs under the new republican budget.

“It does not care for our neighbor, it is a cruel and inhumane document that we want to make sure Finstad hears that we don’t want any part of that,” protester Joyce Fiedler said.

But the congressman refuted any claims that the tax cuts eliminate benefits from those programs in a statement to ABC 6 News.

“The Trump administration is taking steps to root out waste, fraud, and abuse that exists within programs like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, allowing us to make sure they’re truly serving the individuals who depend on them. President Trump has stated that only fraud and improper payments within these programs are being targeted.”

While protestors chanted outside, inside Finstad’s office, others met with members of the representative’s staff. Jeremy Heyer, a representative from the Service Employees International Union, said he he hoped for some kind of commitment from Finstad to block any future cuts.

“I’m still waiting for that commitment, to fully support the Medicaid services and oppose any potential cuts in the future.

Fiedler agreed.

“We want to defend Medicare and Medicaid and we want Brad Finstad to hear that we are upset,” Fiedler said.