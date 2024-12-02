Police in Georgia move again to disperse protests over the suspension of EU talks

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Police in Georgia’s capital again moved to disperse thousands of demonstrators on Monday after over 200 people were detained during four previous nights of protests against the government’s decision to suspend negotiations to join the European Union.

Police used water cannons and tear gas to drive protesters away from the parliament building where they have gathered each night since Thursday when the ruling Georgian Dream party declared its decision to put EU accession talks on hold.

Georgian Dream’s disputed victory in the country’s Oct. 26 parliamentary election, widely seen as a referendum on Georgia’s aspirations to join the EU, has sparked mass demonstrations and the opposition boycott of the parliament. The opposition and the country’s pro-Western president have accused the governing party of rigging the vote with Moscow’s help.

Georgia’s Interior Ministry said Monday that 224 protesters were detained on administrative charges and three arrested on criminal charges. So far, 113 police officers needed medical treatment while three others were hospitalized after clashes with protesters, who hurled fireworks at police.

Georgia’s President Salome Zourabichvili said many of the arrested protesters had injuries to their heads and faces, including broken bones and eye sockets. Writing on X and citing lawyers who represent the detained, she said some people were subject to systematic beatings between arrest and transportation to detention facilities.

Demonstrators run away from a cloud of tear gas during a rally against the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years in Tbilisi, Georgia, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Zurab Tsertsvadze

Zourabichvili, who plays a largely ceremonial role, has rejected official election results and refused to recognize the parliament’s legitimacy. She has declared that she would stay on the job even after her six-year term ends later this month to spearhead the demands for a new parliamentary election.

The president of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas spoke to Zourabichvili on Sunday to condemn the violence against protesters and to note that “the actions of the government run counter to the will of the people,” Costa wrote on X.

Kallas and EU enlargement commissioner Marta Kos also released a joint statement that reiterated the EU’s “serious concerns about the continuous democratic backsliding of the country” and urged Georgian authorities to “respect the right to freedom of assembly and freedom of expression, and refrain from using force against peaceful protesters, politicians and media representatives.”

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze of Georgian Dream has warned the opposition that “any violation of the law will be met with the full rigor of the law.”

“Neither will those politicians who hide in their offices and sacrifice members of their violent groups to severe punishment escape responsibility,” he said.

Kobakhidze argued that the government remains committed to the goal of European integration, claiming that “the only thing we have rejected is the shameful and offensive blackmail.”

The government’s announcement of the EU accession talks’ suspension came hours after the European Parliament adopted a resolution criticizing October’s election in Georgia as neither free nor fair.

The EU granted Georgia candidate status in December 2023 on condition that it meet the bloc’s recommendations but put its accession on hold and cut financial support earlier this year after the passage of a “foreign influence” law widely seen as a blow to democratic freedoms.

Georgian Dream has increasingly adopted repressive laws mirroring those in Russia which crack down on freedom of speech and curtail LGBTQ+ rights. A law banning same-sex marriages, adoptions by same-sex couples and public endorsement and depictions of LGBTQ+ relations and people in the media came into force Monday.

Speaking to The Associated Press on Saturday, Zourabichvili said that her country was becoming a “quasi-Russian” state and that Georgian Dream controlled the major institutions.

“We are not demanding a revolution. We are asking for new elections, but in conditions that will ensure that the will of the people will not be misrepresented or stolen again,” Zourabichvili said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov alleged parallels between protests in Georgia and massive demonstrations in Ukraine that led to the ouster of a Moscow friendly leader in 2014. Speaking to reporters on Monday, he accused outside forces of trying to “destabilize the situation” and insisted that Russia is not interfering in Georgia.

