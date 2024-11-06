PHOTO COLLECTION: US Election 2024, Watch Parties

Supporters arrive at an election night watch party for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julia Demaree Nikhinson]
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
Members of the media work ahead of an election night campaign watch party for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)