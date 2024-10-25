PHOTO COLLECTION: US Election 2024 Campaign Surrogates
By The Associated Press
Elon Musk jumps on the stage as Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Evan Vucci]
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
FILE - Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris joins Oprah Winfrey at Oprah's Unite for America Live Streaming event, Sept. 19, 2024, in Farmington Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya
Forgiato Blow, left, and Therealblackdonaldtrump film a music video in the parking lot before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)