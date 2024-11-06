PHOTO COLLECTION: US Election 2024 America Reacts

Supporters watch returns at a campaign election night watch party for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Evan Vucci]
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris leave an election night campaign watch party after it was announced that she would not speak on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)