PHOTO COLLECTION: U.S. Transgender Rights

Ann B. Brown, center, holds up a sign during a rally demanding that NYU Langone commit to providing gender-affirming care for transgender youth following an executive order by President Donald Trump aimed at cutting federal funding, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Heather Khalifa]
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.