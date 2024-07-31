PHOTO COLLECTION: Tensions rise in Venezuela after Sunday’s presidential election
By The Associated Press
A defaced mural of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez covers a wall on the side of a highway, next to historic Venezuelan national heroes, following protests against the official election results declaring Chavez's protege President Nicolas Maduro the winner, in Valencia, Venezuela, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, two days after the vote. (AP Photo/Jacinto Oliveros)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacinto Oliveros]
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro holds up a booklet with his name on it as he speaks to the press at the Supreme Court in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, three days after his disputed reelection. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)