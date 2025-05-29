PHOTO COLLECTION: South Korea Election Early Voting
By The Associated Press
Voters cast their early votes for the June 3 presidential election at a polling station at the departure hall of Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Thursday, May 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lee Jin-man]
This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.
