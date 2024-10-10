PHOTO COLLECTION: Election 2024 Campaign for President Oct. 10
By The Associated Press
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at a Town Hall event hosted by Univision, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at the University of Nevada Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacquelyn Martin]
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump listens as he answers questions at a meeting of the Detroit Economic Club, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)