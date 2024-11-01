NYC Mayor Eric Adams gets April 2025 trial date as his lawyers fight to get bribery charge tossed

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ federal corruption trial will begin next April, a judge ruled Friday, right in the thick of his promised reelection campaign.

U.S. District Judge Dale E. Ho set the trial date as Adams returned to Manhattan federal court for a hearing on his bid to eliminate a key charge in the indictment that threatens his political future.

Ho said he’s confident the April 21, 2025, date will hold, “assuming nothing unexpected comes up.”

At the same time, prosecutors said they still haven’t been able to crack a potentially crucial piece of evidence: Adams’ personal cellphone. According to his indictment, Adams changed his password just before giving the phone to authorities, then claimed he forgot it.

Adams’ lawyers are fighting to throw out a bribery charge, one of five counts against the first-term Democrat.

FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a press conference at City Hall, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Yuki Iwamura New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrives to the US federal court house in New York, Friday, Nov. 01, 2024.(AP Photo/Kena Betancur) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kena Betancur Previous Next

They argued the charge doesn’t meet the U.S. Supreme Court’s recently narrowed threshold for the crime and shouldn’t apply to Adams because it involves allegations dating to before he became mayor.

“The prosecutor for the United States had trouble defining what the ‘quo’ is here,” Adams’ lawyer John Bash argued, referring a “quid pro quo,” a Latin phrase meaning “something for something.”

Prosecutors countered that Adams’ lawyers were splitting hairs because, they allege, Adams was taking bribes and exerting influence while holding a prior elected office and as he anticipated becoming mayor.

Ho said he would take the arguments “under advisement and attempt to rule shortly.”

The indictment, which also includes wire fraud and conspiracy charges, accuses Adams of accepting flight upgrades and other luxury travel perks valued at $100,000 along with illegal campaign contributions from a Turkish official and other foreign nationals looking to buy his influence.

In exchange, prosecutors say, Adams performed favors benefiting the Turkish government, including pressuring the fire department in 2021 to approve the opening of a consulate that it deemed unsafe.

Adams held a different elected position at the time, Brooklyn borough president, but by then it was clear that he would become mayor.

Adams has pleaded not guilty to the charges and vowed to remain in office as he mounts his legal defense.

Bash argued the alleged perks don’t meet the legal definition of bribery because they predate his time as mayor and have “nothing to do with his governmental position.”

Adams’ lawyers contend prosecutors are seeking to criminalize “normal and perfectly lawful acts” that Adams undertook as Brooklyn borough president before he was elected mayor.

Under the law, prosecutors must show that Adams took bribes in exchange for using his official office to exert influence.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Hagan Scotten argued that Adams knew he was “entering into a transactional relationship” with his Turkish benefactors and that his role as borough president “gets him in the room, as it were, with the fire commissioner.”

Ho wondered whether, rather than Adams’ job as borough president, it was Adams’ impending move to City Hall that gave him the power to pressure the fire department.

“It seems a little weird when the jurisdictional connection here is that he was Brooklyn borough president but that his ability to exert pressure extends from something else,” Ho said.

Scotten stood firm, arguing that “if Margot Robbie gave him a call and was really persuasive,” the “Barbie” actor and producer still wouldn’t be able to influence the fire department without also holding an elected office.

“He probably would’ve taken that call,” Ho quipped, prompting laughter in the courtroom.

Zeroing in on the incongruity of the law — campaign contributions are legal, but bribes are not — Bash argued that it would be perfectly fine for a public official to pressure a casino licensing board on behalf of a campaign donor.

“A general agreement to help is not a federal crime,” Bash argued.

Adams sat stoically for most of the two-hour hearing, but he perked up just before Ho set the trial date — nodding emphatically as another of his lawyers, Alex Spiro, warned that a trial overlapping with next June’s Democratic primary would be a “grave, grave democratic concern.”

Scotten said at a hearing last month that prosecutors are pursuing “several related investigations” and that it is “quite likely” they will seek a superseding indictment charging Adams with additional crimes. Scotten also said it is “likely” additional defendants will be charged.

Prosecutors disclosed Friday that they’ve searched through nearly two-dozen electronic devices seized in the investigation but still haven’t been able to access Adams’ cellphone and aren’t sure they will.

Late Thursday, Ho rejected another defense attempt to chip away at the case, denying Adams’ request for a hearing on the mayor’s claims that the government has been leaking information about the investigation to the news media.

The judge ruled that Adams and his lawyers failed to substantiate those claims and, if any leaks occurred, that the government was to blame.

In court filings outlining their arguments, Adams’ lawyers said the years of flight upgrades and other perks the mayor received were at most “classic gratuities,” which a recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings found were not covered by the bribery statute if they were given for past acts, according to the filing.

Federal prosecutors, meanwhile, responded that Adams actions were plainly criminal.

“It should be clear from the face of the indictment that there is nothing routine about a public official accepting over $100,000 in benefits from a foreign diplomat, which he took great pains to conceal — including by manufacturing fake paper trails to create the illusion of payment,” prosecutors wrote.

Several of Adams’ closest aides — including his police commissioner, schools chancellor and multiple deputy mayors — have resigned in recent months after federal investigators executed coordinated searches of their homes in early September.

Adams has maintained that he can continue to lead the city effectively while fighting the charges.

But his political future remains fraught and several opponents have announced plans to challenge him in next year’s mayoral primary.

Earlier this week, Adams raised eyebrows after repeatedly declining to criticize former President Donald Trump, refusing to say when he last spoke with the Republican nominee or whether he was angling for a pardon should Trump win reelection.

