North Carolina court race margin narrows as counties complete Election Day tallies

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An already close race for a North Carolina Supreme Court seat narrowed further as most counties on Friday completed final tallies from the Nov. 5 election, setting the stage for possible recounts next week.

With over 80 of the state’s 100 counties completing their work, Associate Justice Allison Riggs, a registered Democrat, trailed Republican challenger Jefferson Griffin by about 3,400 votes from over 5.5 million cast. On election night, the lead for Griffin, a Court of Appeals judge, was roughly 10,000 votes.

State law lets a trailing candidate in a statewide race seek a machine recount — basically running ballots again through tabulator machines — when the margin is 10,000 votes or less. Riggs, who is one of two Democrats on the seven-member court, would have until early next week to decide.

The recount would be completed before the State Board of Elections completes its canvass and certifies results on Nov. 26.

Tens of thousands of provisional and absentee ballots examined by county elections boards in recent days and determined to have met qualifying standards were added to election night totals. Elections boards in all counties met to consider any challenges or protests, upload their totals to state election board computers and certify their results as official.

A handful of counties won’t finish their canvassing work Friday and will continue Saturday or Monday, state elections board spokesperson Pat Gannon said late Friday.

Complete, canvassed results in areas with very close legislative races, which like the Supreme Court contest have not been called by The Associated Press, still indicate that Republicans are unlikely to maintain their veto-proof majority in the General Assembly.

A House seat that covers two rural counties north of the Raleigh-Durham area is the key race. Canvassed results showed first-term GOP Rep. Frank Sossamon trailing Democrat Bryan Cohn by 233 votes. The margin was within the recount-request range for legislative seats of 1 percentage point.

Should Cohn win, Democrats would hold at least 49 of the 120 House seats — one more than needed to end the Republicans’ current veto-proof majority in the chamber when the next two-year session begins in January. That would give Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Stein a more robust veto stamp to block GOP legislation he opposes.

Senate Republicans maintained their supermajority by winning the necessary 30 seats in their chamber. But results were still close enough in elections for two of the 50 seats that recounts could be sought.

Also in the House, Mecklenburg County state Rep. Tricia Cotham still led Democratic opponent Nicole Sidman after Friday’s local canvass. The 216-vote margin is within the recount range. Sidman suggested Friday on X that a recount was likely.

It was Cotham’s switch from the Democrats to the Republicans in April 2023 that secured the necessary 72 House seats to override Cooper’s vetoes in both chambers by relying solely on GOP lawmakers. Cotham has since been targeted electorally by Democrats.

Friday’s results otherwise didn’t affect the outcome of other state and federal races on the Nov. 5 ballot, including Republican Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential race, Democrat Josh Stein’s win for governor and Democrat Jeff Jackson’s victory for attorney general.

Some of the more than 60,000 provisional ballots considered since Election Day were labeled as such because a voter wasn’t able to show an acceptable photo identification. Other provisional ballots can be cast by people who try to vote on Election Day at the wrong precinct site.

A new state law taking effect this year required traditional absentee ballots to be turned in by the close of Election Day polls. But the law directs those received on Election Day to be counted during the canvassing period. Mailed military and overseas ballots could be received later and counted if postmarked by Election Day.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.