New Mexico opens major-party primary elections to growing ranks of unaffiliated voters

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The growing ranks of New Mexico voters with no party affiliation will be allowed to vote in primary elections without changing their nonpartisan status, under a bill signed into law Monday by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The change runs counter recent outcomes of election reform efforts in many other states. Last year, voters in a mixture of politically red, blue and purple states rejected state ballot initiatives to ditch traditional partisan primaries or adopt ranked choice voting.

New Mexico’s shift to partially open primaries takes effect in time for the 2026 cycle, when parties nominate candidates for three congressional seats, one U.S. Senate seat and a long list of statewide offices, including governor as Lujan Grisham terms out of office. Seats in Democrat-led state House also will be up for election.

Statewide, about 23% of registered voters forgo partisan affiliation and previously were locked out the primary nomination process if unwilling to join a major party. The changes still prohibits cross-over voting by members of opposing parties.

Last year, voters in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and South Dakota all rejected either ranked choice voting, open primaries or a combination of both.

Lujan Grisham voiced support for the shift toward open primaries at the close of a 60-day legislative session that left her openly frustrated with public safety initiatives and efforts to improve public education.

“I think the work to have open primaries is a step in the right direction for New Mexico, where we seem to not be able to govern, in a way,” she said.

The share of unaffiliated voters in New Mexico has swelled from 15% of registrations in 2004 to 23% this year.

Among New Mexico’s 33 counties, unaffiliated voters outnumber registered Democrats in Otero and Curry counties and outnumber Republicans in Los Alamos and Doña Ana counties.

Democrats hold majorities in both chambers of the state Legislature, control every statewide elected office and all three of New Mexico’s congressional seats. Trump lost the state three times, while narrowing his margin of defeat in 2024.

