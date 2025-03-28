Musk changes reason for visiting Wisconsin to hand out $2 million ahead of Supreme Court election

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Billionaire Elon Musk on Friday clarified his reasons for visiting Wisconsin two days ahead of its hotly contested Supreme Court election after deleting a social media post saying he planned to “personally hand over” $2 million to a pair of voters who have already cast their ballots in the race.

Musk later posted a clarification, saying the money will go to people who will be “spokesmen” for an online petition against “activist” judges. After first saying the event would only be open to people who had voted in the Supreme Court race, he said attendance would be limited to those who have signed the petition.

The change in direction came as Wisconsin’s Democratic attorney general said he planned to seek a court order Friday to stop Musk from handing over the money.

Also on Friday, Musk’s political action committee identified the recipient of its first $1 million giveaway — a Green Bay man who had donated to the Wisconsin GOP and the conservative candidate in the court race, and who has a history of posting support for President Donald Trump and his agenda.

Musk deleted the post about the Sunday giveaway from his social media platform, X, about 12 hours after he initially posted it late Thursday night. He issued the clarification about an hour later.

He had posted that he planned to give $1 million each to two voters at the event on Sunday, just two days before the election that will determine ideological control of the court in the battleground state.

“I will also personally hand over two checks for a million dollars each in appreciation for you taking the time to vote,” Musk’s now deleted post said. “This is super important.”

The Supreme Court race has shattered previous spending records for a U.S. judicial election and has become a referendum on Musk and the first months of Trump’s administration.

Trump endorsed Brad Schimel, a fellow Republican, and hosted a telephone town hall with him on Thursday night.

“It’s a very important race,” Trump said in brief remarks by phone, in a call organized by Schimel’s campaign. “I know you feel it’s local, but it’s not. It’s really much more than local. The whole country is watching.”

Schimel, a Waukesha County judge, faces Dane County Judge Susan Crawford in Tuesday’s election. Crawford is backed by a wide range of Democrats, including the liberal justices who hold a 4-3 majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and former President Barack Obama. The retirement this year of a liberal justice puts majority control of the court in play.

Musk’s PAC said Friday that it had awarded $1 million to Scott Ainsworth, a mechanical engineer from Green Bay, for signing its petition protesting against “activist” judges. In a video posted on X, Ainsworth encouraged people to sign the petition and “get out and vote early for Brad Schimel.”

“If everyone in the MAGA movement shows up and votes for Brad Schimel, we will win,” Ainsworth said in the video.

Ainsworth donated $350 to Schimel’s campaign this year, campaign finance records show. He has also made dozens of Facebook posts since January supporting Schimel, including photos from campaign events, local organizations’ endorsements of Schimel and X posts from Trump urging Wisconsinites to vote for Schimel.

Andrew Romeo, a spokesperson for Musk’s political action committee, declined to say whether Ainsworth was one of the two who would be receiving $1 million on Sunday.

Musk promised $100 to any registered Wisconsin voter who signed the petition or forwarded it to someone who did.

That raised questions about whether the petition violated Wisconsin law, which makes it a felony to offer, give, lend, or promise to lend or give anything of value to induce a voter to cast a ballot or not vote.

Any legal challenge to Musk’s payments could end up before the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

A bipartisan coalition of government watchdog groups and former officeholders, along with a liberal Madison law firm, asked the Wisconsin attorney general and the Milwaukee County district attorney to investigate the $1 million payment and the offer of $100 for signing the petition.

The group, in its letter sent Thursday night, said the payments appear to violate the state law against election bribery.

Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement that he was aware of Musk’s post about awarding the money.

“Based on our understanding of applicable Wisconsin law, we intend to take legal action today to seek a court order to stop this from happening,” Kaul said.

Schimel, a former attorney general, was asked about the petition on Thursday by WISN-TV.

“I, frankly, thought, ‘Should I sign that petition? I’m against activist judges, but I don’t think I should do that,’” Schimel said.

When asked about the $1 million award, Schimel said, “I don’t know what the criteria to get it was.”

Crawford’s campaign spokesperson Derrick Honeyman, called Musk’s announced visit to Wisconsin a “last-minute desperate distraction.”

“Wisconsinites don’t want a billionaire like Musk telling them who to vote for, and, on Tuesday, voters should reject Musk’s lackey Brad Schimel,” he said.

Musk’s political action committee used a nearly identical tactic before the White House election last year, offering to pay $1 million a day to voters in Wisconsin and six other battleground states who signed a petition supporting the First and Second Amendments.

A judge in Pennsylvania said prosecutors failed to show the effort was an illegal lottery and allowed it to continue through Election Day.

Musk and groups he funds have already spent more than $20 million in an effort to elect Schimel, while billionaire George Soros has given $2 million to bolster Crawford, and Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has donated $1.5 million.

The race comes as the Wisconsin Supreme Court is expected to rule on abortion rights, congressional redistricting, union power and voting rules that could affect the 2026 midterms and the 2028 presidential election.

___

Associated Press writer Christine Fernando in Chicago contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.