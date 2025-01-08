Lawyers collecting $148 million judgment from Rudy Giuliani say World Series rings must be given up

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for two former Georgia election workers who are owed $148 million in damages after suing Rudy Giuliani for defamation said Tuesday that evidence proves their clients are entitled to three World Series rings that the former New York City mayor says he gave to his son.

The lawyers filed papers in Manhattan federal court asking a judge to find that their clients should be given the rings marking New York Yankees’ victories in 1996, 1999 and 2000.

They noted that Giuliani listed the rings among his assets at a bankruptcy proceeding in 2023 and said his son had provided no evidence beyond his testimony to support his claim to the rings.

A trial over the custody of the rings and Giuliani’s Palm Beach, Florida, condominium are scheduled for Jan. 16 before a judge who on Monday found Giuliani in contempt for his responses to orders to turn over evidence pertaining to his assets.

Giuliani, 80, testified in a Dec. 27 deposition that he told George Steinbrenner when the late Yankees owner gave him four rings in 2002 that “These are for Andrew,” meaning his then-teenage son, Andrew Giuliani, now 38.

He said he paid for them and gave one immediately to his son and kept three others, eventually giving him the rest at a birthday party in 2018. He estimated the rings are now worth about $27,000.

The rings and the Florida condominium, which Giuliani insists is his legal residence and is protected from the judgment, are the remaining contested assets after the one-time personal lawyer to President-elect Donald Trump gave up other valuable assets including his Manhattan apartment, a Mercedes once owned by actor Lauren Bacall and watches.

Giuliani has said he does not know what happened to a jersey signed by Yankees legend Joe DiMaggio or a photograph signed by another beloved Yankees slugger, Reggie Jackson.

Lawyers for the former election workers, mother and daughter Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, wrote in court papers that Giuliani’s son had failed to provide any direct evidence “other than his own self-serving testimony” to show that he accepted the ring from his father on May 26, 2018, or any time prior to this past October.

They said he has never appraised the rings, cleaned them or listed the rings on his renter’s insurance policy or taken out a separate policy to insure the rings. They also said he’d never undertaken any tax, estate or financial planning related to the rings.

The lawyers said that although Giuliani said he gave the rings to his son in 2018, his son testified that he received them no earlier than mid-year 2023, when Giuliani put his Manhattan apartment up for sale. They wrote that if the judge found the rings indeed were given away in 2023, then he should rule that the exchange was fraudulent.

Ted Goodman, a publicist for Giuliani, said the lawyers for the Georgia women “can celebrate over their fight to take Mayor Giuliani’s most cherished personal belongings including his signed baseball jersey of his childhood hero and his grandfather’s pocket watch, but they can never take away his extraordinary record of public service.”

An email seeking comment was sent to an attorney for Andrew Giuliani.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.