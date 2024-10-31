Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear shows off his ‘Ted Lasso’ look on Halloween

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear showed off his Halloween spirit Thursday, decked out as fictional soccer coach Ted Lasso at the start of his press conference. Only the mustache was missing.

“Happy Halloween,” the Democratic governor said before delving into a number of state issues.

Beshear was dressed in a blue zip jacket, visor and sunglasses — attire that comedian Jason Sudeikis wore as the title character of the TV show about an American coaching a soccer team in London.

The governor didn’t stay in character as Ted Lasso for long. He quickly removed the sunglasses and later took off the visor and jacket for the remainder of his update at the Kentucky Statehouse.

Beshear showed off his costume on social media, complete with the uplifting phrase made famous by Ted Lasso: “Every day is a chance to be better than we were the day before.”

It’s not the first time Beshear has used props at one of his press conferences. In July, he pulled out a bottle of Diet Mountain Dew and apologized to the makers of the soft drink for something he said in lambasting Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance as inauthentically Appalachian.

Beshear gained national prominence after winning a second term as governor last year in conservative Kentucky. Beshear was in the running to be Kamala Harris’ running mate before the Democratic presidential nominee selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

