Kansas’ governor and GOP leaders have a deal on tax cuts but lawmakers are grumbling

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Republican legislators and the Democratic governor in Kansas have brokered a deal on cutting taxes after GOP leaders gave up on moving the state to a single-rate personal income tax that the governor strongly opposed.

But signs of trouble emerged Thursday as top Republicans and Gov. Laura Kelly tried to sell the new plan to lawmakers. During a meeting of skeptical House Democrats, Kelly touted it as a big victory. Many of them saw it as favoring wealthier taxpayers.

“I can guarantee that the other side has gone as far as — a lot farther than — they wanted to go,” Kelly told them. “We should be embracing this and taking credit for it.”

Both the Senate and the House were expected to vote on the package Thursday or Friday. The plan would save taxpayers about $1.4 billion over the next three years, but it is smaller than separate plans approved last month by each chamber and smaller than one passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature in January that Kelly vetoed.

GOP leaders wanted to move Kansas to a single personal income tax rate from the three current rates and cut the top rate from its current 5.7%, which Kelly said would benefit the “super wealthy.” The same dispute thwarted major tax cuts in 2023, when a dozen other states cut income tax rates, according to the conservative Tax Foundation.

State Rep. Timothy Johnson, R-Basehor, watches as the House votes on legislation Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Republican leaders are hoping that Johnson and lawmakers in both parties embrace a deal for cutting taxes that they brokered with Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. (AP Photo/John Hanna) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Hanna

The Kansas deal came two weeks after Georgia’s Republican-controlled Legislature passed personal and corporate income tax cuts that GOP Gov. Brian Kemp favored. Like Georgia, Kansas has a big budget surplus — still projected at more than $4 billion for the end of June 2025.

The compromise plan in Kansas preserves three personal income tax rates but cuts the top rate to 5.5%. Republican leaders didn’t have the two-thirds majorities necessary to override a Kelly veto of a single-rate plan, thanks to Republican defectors who, as state Senate President Ty Masterson put it Wednesday, “chained themselves to the tree of progressive taxation.”

“So, you know what?” We’re just going to cut the tree off on the top,” said Masterson, a Wichita-area Republican. “Everything else is a win.”

The bill also would eliminate state income taxes on retirees’ Social Security benefits, which kick in once a person receives $75,000 a year. It would also increase the state’s standard personal income tax deductions, increase an income tax credit for child care expenses, reduce property taxes the state imposes to raise money for public schools and end an expiring 2% sales tax on groceries six months early, on July 1.

Republican leaders wavered on a single-rate income tax in recent weeks as they grew less willing to chance having no cuts enacted this year. All 40 state Senate seats and 125 House seats are up for election this year.

“We’ve got to get something, and this is a compromise,” said House Speaker Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican. “We need to get it done and get out of here.”

But bipartisan grumbling about the plan began immediately.

House Taxation Committee Chair Adam Smith said before either chamber voted that he didn’t know whether he would support the deal — even though it was his job to explain it to colleagues and he would normally promote a plan backed by GOP leaders.

“I’m hearing a lot of dissent,” said Smith, a western Kansas Republican. “I’ve got to carry the bill, and it’s bad when I don’t even know if I’m going to vote for it.”

Republicans wanted to cut taxes by between $500 million and $600 million annually or between $1.5 billion and $1.8 billion over three years. The new plan, worth about $430 million annually, is less generous than either the House or Senate plans in increasing standard deductions, which helps poorer families.

Some lawmakers also said the new plan doesn’t cut property taxes enough amid rising home values and local levies. For the owner of a home at the Kansas median value of $210,000, the annual savings would be about $140. A home’s appraised value can easily rise enough in a year to wipe out the cut.

“This, to me, doesn’t cut it,” said northeastern Kansas Sen. Tom Holland, who represented Democratic senators in tax negotiations. “There are monster increases every year.”

Another problem for many Democrats: The plan would keep a tax rate of 5.2% on a married couples’ income between $30,000 and $60,000 and impose the 5.5% rate after that.

Rep. Rui Xu, a Kansas City-area Democrat, told Kelly the proposal is “pretty close to a flat tax.” Masterson made the same argument in touting it during an interview Wednesday evening.

Kelly suggested later that House Democrats’ reaction showed that many lawmakers didn’t expect her and GOP leaders to be able to compromise.

“I’m not surprised that some people were shocked that we got something at all,” she said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.