Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds announces she won’t seek reelection in 2026

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — In a surprise announcement Friday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she will not seek a third term in office in 2026.

Reynolds, a Republican, has held the position since 2017, when former Gov. Terry Branstad was appointed U.S. ambassador to China. She was elected to full terms in 2018 and again in 2022.

“This wasn’t an easy decision, because I love this state and I love serving you,” Reynolds said in a video posted on social media. “But, when my term ends, I will have had the privilege of serving as your governor for almost 10 years.”

Reynolds is the state’s first female governor.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.