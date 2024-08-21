Here’s the schedule for the DNC’s third night in Chicago featuring Walz, Clinton and Amanda Gorman

CHICAGO (AP) — Democratic National Convention organizers have released the schedule for the event’s third day.

Headliners include Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, and former President Bill Clinton. Other speakers include former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, poet Amanda Gorman and the parents of an Israeli American taken hostage by Hamas. Musicians John Legend, Stevie Wonder and Maren Morris will perform.

Here’s a look at the entire schedule. All times are Central.

After 5:30 p.m.

Mini Timmaraju, president and CEO of Reproductive Freedom for All; Planned Parenthood Action Fund President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson; longtime abortion-rights advocate Cecile Richards; Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign; Jessica Mackler, president of EMILYs List; María Teresa Kumar, founding president and CEO of Voto Latino; and Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y.

After 6 p.m.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Mayors Aftab Pureval of Cincinnati and Cavalier Johnson of Milwaukee; lead pipe removal advocates Rashawn Spivey and Deanna Branch; Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del.; Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y.; Colorado Gov. Jared Polis; Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.; Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash.; Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison; Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel; Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an Israeli American who was abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7; a performance from singer Maren Morris.

After 7 p.m.

Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Bexar County, Texas, Sheriff Javier Salazar; Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.; content creator Carlos Eduardo Espina; former Trump administration official Olivia Troye; former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican; Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.; retired U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell; Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J.; content creator Olivia Julianna; a performance from singer Stevie Wonder; comedian Kenan Thompson and other guests on “Project 2025.”

After 8 p.m.

Host Mindy Kaling; House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York; former President Bill Clinton; former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California; Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro; Alexander Hudlin, Jasper Emhoff and Arden Emhoff; Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.

After 9 p.m.

Poet Amanda Gorman; Maryland Gov. Wes Moore; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; a performance from singers John Legend and Sheila E.; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Benjamin C. Ingman, a former student of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz; Walz.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.