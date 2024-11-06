GOP candidate concedes race to Democratic US Rep Don Davis in NC’s 1st Congressional District

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican candidate Laurie Buckhout conceded the race for North Carolina’s only toss-up congressional district on Wednesday following a tight, closely watched race against incumbent first-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Don Davis.

The Associated Press has not yet called the race. With the vast majority of precincts reporting, Davis and Buckhout were separated by a narrow margin in one of the few competitive districts across the Southeast.

Buckhout issued a statement on X announcing her loss and calling on Davis to work with President-elect Donald Trump’s administration on immigration and economic issues. She said she phoned Davis early Wednesday to congratulate him on “his hard-fought victory.”

“While Don and I have different visions, it is obvious to everyone he cares about this district,” she said.

Davis also put out a statement declaring victory and thanking his supporters. He said he looks forward to working with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in his second term.

“I’m wholeheartedly dedicated to understanding and addressing the challenges and aspirations over everyday citizens in our community,” he said.

The contest between Davis and Buckhout has attracted millions of dollars from both parties to either flip or maintain the district, which extends from Currituck County to a small portion of Granville County in the state’s northeast.

The district’s political landscape is a bit different for Davis compared to when he defeated Republican opponent Sandy Smith in 2022. Last year, the GOP-controlled state legislature added a handful of conservative-leaning counties to the district, making it less blue than it once was.

Davis was born and raised in Snow Hill and has held various political positions in the region, including as his hometown’s mayor and a state senator. He also is a U.S. Air Force veteran.

Buckhout served in the U.S. Army for more than 25 years before retiring and starting a Virginia-based military technology consulting company. She sold the company and moved to Edenton a few years ago.

Both Davis and Buckhout have sought to tie each other to the unpopular policies or controversial behaviors of other candidates in their respective parties.

Buckhout’s campaign has repeatedly tried to tie Davis with Vice President Kamala Harris’ economic and immigration policies as a way to win over voters dissatisfied with the Biden-Harris administration. Davis voted with House Republicans in July to condemn Harris’ work at the U.S.-Mexico border, then endorsed her presidential run a day later. He has also campaigned with her, speaking at one of her rallies in Greenville in October.

Democratic groups supporting Davis, meanwhile, have tried to draw connections between Buckhout and Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, whose gubernatorial campaign has been fighting back against a CNN report alleging that he made several graphic sexual and racist comments on an online pornography forum about a decade ago. Robinson has denied the claims, and The Associated Press has not independently verified them.

Those groups also have used photos in which Buckhout appears with Robinson to tie her to the lieutenant governor’s shifting stance on abortion restrictions. Buckhout has previously said that she’s focused on her own race rather than Robinson’s.

