Georgia lawmaker urges panel to consider better firearms safety rules to deter child gun deaths

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia state senator is trying to change the terms of an entrenched partisan debate, saying he’s not interested in restricting gun ownership but in preventing the fatal shooting of children.

The statement Tuesday by Decatur Democrat Emanuel Jones reflects the strategies of those who are trying to reduce gun violence in Republican-led states where legislative majorities are locked in behind permissive gun laws.

Jones told the first meeting of the Senate Safe Firearm Storage Study Committee that his aim “is not a gun bill,” but instead he wants to build bipartisan support for improved gun safety. The committee heard ideas about tax credits for gun owners who install safety devices; educational campaigns; and safe storage measures.

“One of the things that I thought about in creating this study committee is, what can we do to save as many children as possible from an untimely death associated with a weapon in someone’s home that’s not stored safely,” Jones said.

Everytown for Gun Safety, a national advocacy group that works on policies to reduce gun violence, says Georgia has among the highest rates of unintentional child shootings in the country.

Nevertheless, gun control is not a popular topic among state Republicans.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s loud stance on gun rights helped him win his election and propelled him into the national spotlight. In 2022, Kemp signed a law allowing people to carry a handgun without a state-issued permit.

Democrats have tried to propose restrictive legislation, but resistance from Republicans has prevented bolder proposals from gaining traction.

This year, a bipartisan group of Georgia lawmakers attempted to pass firearm safety legislation. The bill would have offered a $300 tax credit for gun owners who have secure storage devices — including gun safes and locks — and complete firearm safety courses.

The bill passed 162-3 in the House, but failed in the Senate.

Republican Sen. Frank Ginn of Danielsville, who said he is a long-time member of the National Rifle Association, said he wants to ensure Georgia doesn’t jeopardize the rights of gun owners.

“I think about guns being like a parachute; You only need one when you need one, and if you need one and you don’t have one, it’s not doing you any good,” Ginn said.

Sen. Marty Harbin, a Tyrone Republican and committee member, said locking up firearms doesn’t necessarily prevent children from shooting themselves or others.

“The lock was not going to stop what they made up their minds to do,” Harbin said.

Harbin said parents aren’t doing enough to supervise their children, declaring “families are in crisis.” He suggested chaplains could be placed in schools to help address difficulties in the home.

Compounding the issue of firearm security: Atlanta had the second highest number of gun theft from cars in 2022 compared with cities nationwide, according to Everytown.

In May, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr reprimanded officials in Savannah for an ordinance that made it illegal for residents to store firearms in unlocked cars. Carr, a Republican, said the measure overstepped Georgia law. But this month, Savannah police began to enforce the ordinance, The Savannah Morning News reported.

Several states, including Rhode Island, Michigan, and North Carolina have enacted gun safety measures, and Atlanta officials recently hosted an event where they gave away gun lock boxes for cars.

At the Democratic National Convention on Monday, President Joe Biden touted action on gun safety but emphasized that gun violence is the top cause of childhood deaths.

“This is not just a Georgia issue,” Jones said during the committee hearing. “As the president said last night in his speech, it’s a national issue.”

A 2023 AP-NORC poll found that most people want stricter gun control measures and Republicans and Democrats both believe that gun violence is too high.

Jones told the Associated Press he is optimistic about renewed efforts. He was especially excited about an idea to give businesses tax incentives to pass out gun locks and other gun safety devices.

“Every year we get closer,” Jones said.

Mike Webb, a Georgia parent and longtime gun owner, told the committee that his 18-year-old son took his own life over twenty years ago using a gun. Three years ago, his ex-wife and daughter’s mother was one of the eight people killed in shootings at several Atlanta-area spas.

“Let’s stop trying to create panic by hyperventilating about some non existent, diabolical plan to take our guns,” Webb said. “Let’s do something productive for change.”

Charlotte Kramon is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Kramon on X: @charlottekramon

