First Black Republican woman in Congress honored in Utah after brain cancer death

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Family and friends of former U.S. Rep. Mia Love gathered Monday in Salt Lake City to honor the life and legacy of the first Black Republican woman elected to Congress after she died of brain cancer last month at age 49.

The former lawmaker from Utah, a daughter of Haitian immigrants, had undergone treatment for an aggressive brain tumor called glioblastoma and received immunotherapy as part of a clinical trial. She died March 23 at her home in Saratoga Springs, Utah, weeks after her daughter announced she was no longer responding to treatment.

Hundreds of mourners entered the service from a walkway lined with American flags, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Institute of Religion on the University of Utah campus. Long tables displayed framed family photos and bouquets of red and white flowers.

A choir of Love’s friends sang the hymn “Consider the Lilies” at the start of the service. Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, a close friend of Love’s, was seated on stage and was named an honorary pallbearer.

Love’s sister Cyndi Brito shared childhood memories, including how Love used to rehearse all day and night for starring roles in her school plays. She was always the best at everything she did, her sister said.

Attendees pay their respects during a funeral service for former U.S. Rep. Mia Love, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Melissa Majchrzak) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Melissa Majchrzak

“Sis, we will always, always look up to you,” Brito said. “Keep being the best.”

Brito read an excerpt of a speech her third-grade daughter gave at a recent school assembly for Black History Month honoring Love’s legacy.

“’Mia Love played many roles and had many titles, but the most important role in the most important title that Mia Love played in my eyes was auntie,’” Brito recalled her daughter, Carly, telling classmates.

On Sunday evening, state lawmakers and members of the public visited the Utah Capitol to pay their respects at Love’s flag-covered coffin behind ropes in the building’s rotunda.

Love, born Ludmya Bourdeau, represented Utah on Capitol Hill from 2015 to 2019. She and her husband, Jason, had three children, Alessa, Abigale and Peyton.

She was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2022 and said her doctors estimated she had only 10 to 15 months to live, which she surpassed. With aggressive treatments, Love lived for about three years after receiving her diagnosis.

Love entered politics in 2003 after winning a seat on the city council in Saratoga Springs, 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City. She was elected as the city’s mayor in 2009, becoming the first Black woman to serve as a mayor in Utah.

In 2012, after giving a rousing speech at the Republican National Convention, she narrowly lost a bid for the U.S. House against the Democratic incumbent. She ran again two years later and defeated a first-time candidate by about 7,500 votes.

Love did not emphasize her race during her campaigns, but she acknowledged the significance of her election after her 2014 victory. She said her win defied naysayers who suggested a Black, Republican, Mormon woman could not win a congressional seat in overwhelmingly white Utah.

She was briefly considered a rising star in the GOP, but her power within the party fizzled out as President Donald Trump took hold. Love kept her distance from Trump and called him out in 2018 for vulgar comments he made about immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and some African nations. Later that year, she lost in the midterm elections as Democrats surged.

