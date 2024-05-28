Federal investigation of former Ohio House speaker ends with no charges filed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federal officials have notified Ohio’s former House speaker that they have closed their investigation of him and he will not face any charges.

Cliff Rosenberger, a Republican from Wilmington, had resigned the post in 2018 after it went public that he was the target of a federal probe into his travel and spending practices in public office. He has long maintained that he did not commit any wrongdoing.

Kenneth Parker, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, sent a letter to Rosenberg’s lawyers last week stating that “extremely unique facts and circumstances” led him to determine that Rosenberger is no longer the subject or target of an investigation. Parker did not elaborate on the decision.

“I cannot express my gratitude to all of my family and friends that stood by me over the last six years,” Rosenberger said in a statement. “It feels so good to finally be vindicated of all charges.”

Rosenberger was elected Ohio House speaker in 2015. He resigned three years later after federal investigators seized state records documenting his out-of-state travel.

