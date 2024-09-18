FBI says Iranian hackers sent unsolicited stolen Trump info to people associated with Biden campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iranian hackers sent people associated with President Joe Biden’s campaign unsolicited information that had been stolen from Republican Donald Trump’s campaign, the FBI and other federal agencies said Wednesday.

The announcement marks the latest effort to call out what officials say are Iran’s brazen, ongoing efforts to interfere in the 2024 election, including a hack-and-leak campaign targeting Trump’s campaign.

