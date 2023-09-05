Ex-White House aide Gabe Amo wins Rhode Island Democratic primary in congressional special election

Former White House aide Gabe Amo has come out on top in a crowded Democratic primary for or Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District special election, beating out a slew of fellow candidates to move on to the general election in the heavily Democratic state.

Amo hopes to succeed former Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, who stepped down earlier this summer to become the president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation.

Amo, who grew up in Pawtucket the son of Ghanaian and Liberian immigrants, would be the first Black candidate to be elected to the U.S. House from Rhode Island. No person of color has represented the state in Congress.

If elected, Amo said he would fight to ban assault-style weapons, support funding for research into gun violence prevention at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and implement universal background checks.

Amo also said he would fight against what he described as extremist Republican attempts to slash funding for Social Security and Medicare, work to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law, and fight for more legislation at the federal level to combat climate change.

Amo also won the endorsement of former Democratic U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy, who represented the district from 1995 to 2011.

The prospect of an open seat in Congress initially drew the attention of dozens of possible candidates, particularly among Democrats.

Other Democrats on the ballot include former secretary of state candidate Stephanie Beaute, former U.S. Navy intelligence officer Walter Berbrick, Pawtucket state Sen. Sandra Cano, state Rep. Stephen Casey, and Spencer Dickinson.

The Democratic field of candidates also included Providence City Council member John Goncalves, state Democratic state senator Ana Quezada, former two-term state Rep. Aaron Regunberg, and Allen Waters, who challenged Ciciline in the general election as a Republican last year.

Another candidate, Donald Carlson, suspended his campaign and endorsed fellow Democratic candidate, state Sen. Sandra Cano.

Amo will square off against the winner of the Republican primary in the Nov. 7 general election.

Gerry Leonard, a U.S. Marine veteran and political newcomer, has defeated fellow Republican candidate Terri Flynn, a former town council member, to win the GOP primary for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District special election.

Leonard, the state Republican Party’s endorsed candidate in the race, will face off against the winner of the crowded Democratic primary contest in the Nov. 7 general election.

Leonard has said he believes that Americans know how to live their lives better than government bureaucrats and professional politicians do.

The Republican has criticized “Bidenomics,” saying Democratic President Joe Biden’s economic plan hasn’t helped ordinary citizens. He also said he favors a more limited government and supports U.S. efforts to aid Ukraine in its war against Russia, but said the U.S. also needs clear goals and an exit strategy.

Leonard also said he believes abortion should remain a state issue.

Leonard is a resident of Jamestown and a graduate of the Naval War College. He served for three decades in the Marines.

He faces a significant challenge in the general election in a state that has traditionally favored Democratic candidates. He said he is a strong proponent of term limits.

If elected, Leonard would become the first Republican to represent the 1st Congressional District since former Congressman Ron Machtley, who served from 1989-1995.

Nearly a dozen Democrats are hoping to be their party’s nominee.

Among the presumed pack of Democratic front-runners are Rhode Island Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, former state Rep. Aaron Regunberg, state Sen. Sandra Cano, and former White House aide Gabe Amo.

Matos, who was born in the Dominican Republic and is the state’s first Afro-Latina lieutenant governor, would be the first Latina to represent Rhode Island in the House.

Matos said if elected she would vote to ban assault weapons, work to make Rhode Island a leader in offshore wind energy and support abortion rights.

During the campaign, Matos was criticized after her nomination papers allegedly included the names of dead people and some who said their names were forged. The Rhode Island Board of Elections said it found no obvious pattern of fraud.

Regunberg has tried to position himself as the most progressive of the front-runners, winning the backing of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Democratic U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and actress Jane Fonda.

Regunberg has said one of his top priorities would be tackling the country’s “cost of living crisis” including stopping big businesses from price gouging, breaking up corporate monopolies and taxing excess corporate profits.

Cano, who was born in Colombia and is the first Latina to chair the state Senate Education Committee, would also be the first Latina to represent Rhode Island in the House if elected.

Cano has said she supports a “wealth tax” to help ensure the highest earners pay their fair share. She also said she would fight for a federal $15 minimum wage and link future increases to the rate of inflation.

The outcome of the Democratic primary in the heavily Democratic state may likely decide who will represent Rhode Island in the House.

Other Democrats on the ballot include Stephanie Beaute, former U.S. Navy intelligence officer Walter Berbrick, state Rep. Stephen Casey, Providence City Council member John Goncalves, state Sen. Ana Quezada, Allen Waters and Spencer Dickinson.

The special election is scheduled for Nov. 7.

