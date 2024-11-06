Democrats lose trifecta in Michigan, hobbling Gov. Whitmer’s agenda

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan Democrats will lose their historic trifecta after Republicans gained a majority in the state House of Representatives.

Democrats still hold the majority in the Senate, which was not up for reelection this year, meaning that House Republicans will at most stall Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ’s agenda in the final two years of her term.

After Democrats obtained control in both chambers and the governor’s office in 2022, they passed sweeping progressive legislation from gun control to union rights.

Republicans campaigned largely on the economy and cost of living this cycle, convincing voters that Democratic control in Lansing was bad for their pocketbooks and for public safety.

The GOP only needed to gain two seats in order to obtain a majority. A handful of races remained too early to call Wednesday afternoon, but the Associated Press had called more than half of the state House districts for Republican candidates.

House Republican Leader Matt Hall said the victory reaffirms that Michigan residents “want leaders who put them first, uphold the rule of law, and advocate for accountability at every level of government.”

“With a Republican majority, Michigan will have a stronger voice fighting for the values of hardworking families and addressing the issues that matter most — safe schools and neighborhoods, an affordable economy, and a government that provides value for dollars,” Hall said in a statement.

Democratic House Speaker Joe Tate said in a statement that the results are an opportunity to regroup.

“Come January, we will look for every opportunity to work with our Republican colleagues in a bipartisan manner to put the people of Michigan first,” he said in a statement.

