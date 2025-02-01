Democrats are electing a new leader as their party struggles to repair its brand

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Democrats, desperately seeking a new message and messengers to push back against the Trump administration, are electing a new party leader Saturday in a low-profile race that could have big implications for their future.

The new Democratic National Committee chair will succeed Jaime Harrison, who did not seek another term after a tumultuous 2024 election in which Trump became the first Republican to win the popular vote in two decades and made modest gains with core Democratic constituencies — African Americans, Latinos and working-class voters, among them.

“The world needs the Democratic Party to get up off the mat,” said Ben Wikler, the Wisconsin state party head who is a top candidate, before the vote. He said the nation is facing a “moment of Trumpian terror.”

More than 400 DNC members from every state and U.S. territory were in suburban Washington for the election, which featured a group of candidates dominated by party insiders.

The leading contenders, Wikler and Minnesota’s Ken Martin, are low-profile state party chairs. They have promised to refocus the Democratic message on working-class voters, strengthen Democratic infrastructure across the country and improve the party’s anti-Trump rapid response system.

FILE - Ken Martin, president of the Association of State Democratic Committees, discusses the 2024 Democratic National Convention during a news conference, April 18, 2024. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashlee Rezin

They have pledged not to shy away from Democrats’ dedication to diversity and minority groups, a pillar of the modern-day party. But if Martin, 51, or Wikler, 43, were elected, as expected, either would be the first white man to lead the DNC since 2011.

Also in the race: former Maryland governor and Biden administration official Martin O’Malley, and Faiz Shakir, who managed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ last presidential campaign.

Candidate Marianne Williamson, an activist and author, surprised DNC members before voting began by endorsing Martin as “our best chance to cut the court with the billionaire funded corruption that will otherwise obstruct and limit our possibilities.”

Most of the candidates acknowledge that the Democratic brand is badly damaged, but few are promising fundamental changes. Indeed, nearly three months after Donald Trump won the popular vote and gained ground among key Democratic constituencies, there is little agreement on what exactly went wrong.

The election comes less than two weeks after Trump’s inauguration as Democratic leaders struggle to confront the sheer volume of executive orders, pardons, personnel changes and controversial relationships taking shape in the new administration. The next DNC chair would serve as a face of the Democratic response, while helping to coordinate political strategy and repair the party’s brand.

Just 31% of voters have a favorable opinion of the Democratic Party, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released this week that offers a dramatic contrast with Trump’s GOP. Forty-three percent of voters have a favorable opinion of the Republican Party.

Shakir has called for sweeping changes within the party, such as more coordination with labor unions and less focus on minority groups sorted by race and gender. The only Muslim seeking the chairmanship, Shakir was alone during a candidate forum this week in opposing the creation of a Muslim caucus at the DNC.

But he has struggled to gain traction.

Shakir declined to raise money for the contest, decorating his modest booth at this week’s gathering with pictures drawn by his young children with crayons. By contrast, Martin and Wikler hosted would-be supporters in large hotel suites adorned with dozens of professionally printed signs and offered T-shirts, sunglasses and food.

Wikler has faced questions about his relationship with Democratic donor Reid Hoffman, the billionaire cofounder of LinkedIn. But he cast his fundraising connections as an asset. Indeed, the DNC chair is expected to raise tens of millions of dollars to help Democrats win elections.

Some Democratic leaders remain concerned about the direction of their party.

“As positive as I am and as hopeful as I am, I’m watching this in real time, thinking to myself, ‘We’re in real trouble because I don’t see a desire to change,’” said Kansas Democratic Chair Jeanna Repass, a candidate for DNC vice chair.

