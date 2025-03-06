Democratic operatives accused of ballot tampering make first court appearances in Connecticut

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Five Democratic operatives in Connecticut’s largest city made their first court appearances Thursday since being charged with tampering with absentee ballots in 2023, allegations that led to a court-ordered rerun of a mayoral primary and general election and fueled skepticism about U.S. election security.

Three Bridgeport City Council members and the second in command of the city’s Democratic Party organization were among the defendants who briefly appeared before a Bridgeport Superior Court judge, who set their next court dates for March 21. No one entered any pleas.

In the runup to the 2023 primary, surveillance videos showed people on several occasions stuffing what appeared to be multiple absentee ballots into city collection boxes, police said. The defendants have also been accused of illegally helping voters fill out ballots and telling them who to vote for, according to arrest warrants.

News of the surveillance videos helped fuel skepticism about the security of U.S. elections and was used to bolster false narratives about the 2020 presidential election being stolen,

Among those arrested on Feb. 21 by state police were Wanda Geter-Pataky, vice chairperson of the Bridgeport Democratic Town Committee; City Council members Alfredo Castillo, Maria Pereira and Jazmarie Melendez; and Stratford resident Margaret Joyce, who told authorities she worked on Mayor Joe Ganim’s campaign, according to arrest warrants.

Castillo, Pereira and Melendez deny the allegations. Geter-Pataky and her lawyer declined to comment on the charges. Joyce declined to comment Thursday. Ganim has denied any knowledge of ballot tampering.

Geter-Pataky and Castillo were supporters of Ganim, while Pereira and Melendez were for John Gomes, who challenged Ganim in the 2023 Democratic primary. Geter-Pataky and Castillo were previously charged with similar absentee ballot crimes connected to the 2019 election won by Ganim. State police allege Geter-Pataky is seen on the surveillance videos stuffing ballots into collection boxes.

Ganim narrowly won the 2023 primary over Gomes and went on to win the general election. But both results were thrown out by a state judge because of evidence of alleged ballot tampering. Ganim won both do-over elections.

Ganim was first elected mayor in 1991 and served 12 years before quitting when he was caught accepting bribes and kickbacks. Convicted of racketeering, extortion and other crimes, he spent seven years in prison but then won his old job back in 2015.

