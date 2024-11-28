Democratic lawmakers from Connecticut report Thanksgiving bomb threats against their homes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Several Democratic members of Congress from Connecticut have been targeted by bomb threats on their homes, the lawmakers or their offices said Thursday.

Reps. Jim Himes, Joe Courtney and John Larson all reported that their homes were the subject of bomb threats. Police who responded said they found no evidence of a bomb on the lawmakers’ properties.

This happened a day after a number of President-elect Donald Trump ’s most prominent Cabinet picks and appointees reported that they had received bomb threats and “swatting attacks,” in which perpetrators initiate an emergency law enforcement response against a victim under false pretenses.

Courtney’s Vernon home received a bomb threat while his wife and children were there, his office said.

Himes said Thursday morning he was notified of the threat against his home during a Thanksgiving celebration with his family. The U.S. Capitol Police, and Greenwich and Stamford police departments responded.

FILE - Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., joined at right by Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., questions House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/J. Scott Applewhite

Hines extended his family’s “utmost gratitude to our local law enforcement officers for their immediate action to ensure our safety.” He added: “There is no place for political violence in this country, and I hope that we may all continue through the holiday season with peace and civility.”

Larson also said Thursday that East Hartford Police responded to a bomb threat against his home.

The threats follow an election season marked by violence. In July, a gunman opened fire at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, grazing him in the ear and killing one of his supporters. The Secret Service later thwarted a subsequent assassination attempt at Trump’s West Palm Beach, Florida, golf course when an agent spotted the barrel of a gun poking through a perimeter fence while Trump was golfing.

Among those who received threats Wednesday were New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, Trump’s pick to serve as the next ambassador to the United Nations; Matt Gaetz, Trump’s initial pick to serve as attorney general; Oregon Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, whom Trump chose to lead the Department of Labor, and former New York congressman Lee Zeldin, who has been tapped to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

___

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.