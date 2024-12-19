DC Mayor corrects misinformation over RFK Stadium land after celebrating start of arena renovations

WASHINGTON (AP) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser tried Thursday to correct misinformation amplified online by Elon Musk about how Congress’ end-of-year spending bill will impact efforts for a potential new stadium for the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

Incorrect reports on Musk-owned X were reposted by Musk claiming that Congress’ spending bill includes $3 billion for a new football stadium. The resolution, which has been roundly criticized by Musk and President-Elect Donald Trump, includes a provision to transfer control of the land including the husk of old RFK Stadium from the federal government to the District for 99 years.

That transfer is necessary to pave the way for the Commanders to potentially build a new stadium in the franchise’s old home, though the team is still considering locations in the District, Maryland and Virginia.

“It was stated that the CR contains $3 billion for a stadium,” Bowser said. “All wrong. There are no federal dollars related to the transfer of RFK, and in fact the legislation does not require or link at all to a stadium. We’re talking about how the District can invest in removing blight.”

Musk reposted a false report about the $3 billion and said “This should not be funded by your tax dollars!”

Bowser made the comments while celebrating the start of an $800 million arena renovation for the NHL’s Capitals and NBA’s Wizards. She stood alongside Monumental Sports president and CEO Ted Leonsis, owner of both teams, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and others for a wall-breaking ceremony to mark the beginning of work on Capital One Arena downtown. Keeping those teams in D.C. after a planned move across the Potomac River to Virginia fell apart is considered a major victory for Bowser and the city.

“I’ve got to say, what a difference a year makes,” Ward 2 councilmember Brooke Pinto said at the unveiling of renderings for what the arena in Chinatown should look like when construction is complete in the fall of 2027. “Ted Leonsis, thank you so much for believing in this city.”

Leonsis called it a landmark day for the District and his company. The project includes $515 million in public funding as part of the agreement for the Capitals and Wizards to stay, with the rest paid for by Monumental.

“When you see those signs, ‘Please excuse our dust,’ there’s going to be a lot of dust here,” Leonsis said. “This project is massive. It’ll probably take three seasons to do it, and it’s $800 million. It is a significant, significant program. But after you see what we’re going to do for the players, the fans and the city, it’ll be worth the wait.”

The Commanders have been looking for a new stadium site for several years, including since the summer of 2023, when a group led by Josh Harris bought the team from former owner Dan Snyder for a North American professional sports record $6.05 billion. Harris and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell lobbied lawmakers on Capitol Hill earlier this month on the RFK Stadium land provision, and its involvement in the spending bill looked like a major victory for the team and league.

Bowser said she did not see another path forward for the legislation this session if it is not part of the bill, a bipartisan negotiation to avoid a government shutdown and provide billions of dollars in disaster relief, among other things.

“We’ve done all we’re supposed to do, and this is the vehicle that has been identified — and agreed to by Democrats and Republicans,” Bowser said. “Have you been to RFK? Anybody? (It is) 177 acres surrounded by asphalt and a stadium that hasn’t been used in 10 years that is a blight on the nation’s capital. Now, I agree with the president-elect on this point: We want to make our nation’s capital the most beautiful capital in the world, so we have to move and free RFK.”

