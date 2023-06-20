Correction: Trump Investigations-Eastman story

FILE - Chapman School of Law professor John Eastman testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 16, 2017. An effort to disbar Eastman, who devised ways to keep former President Donald Trump in the White House after his defeat the 2020 election, will begin Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Los Angeles. Eastman is expected to spend the day testifying before the State Bar of California in a proceeding that could result in him losing his license to practice law in the state. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Susan Walsh]
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a story published June 20, 2023, about a disciplinary hearing for attorney John Eastman, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Eastman had retired in 2022 as dean of the Chapman University law school. Eastman was dean of the law school from 2007 to 2010. Eastman was a professor at the school when he retired in 2021.
FILE - In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, John Eastman, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, appears during a video deposition to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol at the hearing June 16, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. An effort to disbar Eastman will begin Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Los Angeles. Eastman is expected to spend the day testifying before the State Bar of California in a proceeding that could result in him losing his license to practice law in the state. (House Select Committee via AP, File)