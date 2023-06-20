Correction: Trump Investigations-Eastman story

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a story published June 20, 2023, about a disciplinary hearing for attorney John Eastman, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Eastman had retired in 2022 as dean of the Chapman University law school. Eastman was dean of the law school from 2007 to 2010. Eastman was a professor at the school when he retired in 2021.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.